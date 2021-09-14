"It really felt hopeful," Iman said of the head-turning gold feathered headpiece she wore to the 2021 Met Gala, designed by Harris Reed

Iman Turns Heads in Massive Gold Feathered Headpiece at 2021 Met Gala: 'It's Not Heavy At All'

Iman has served another iconic fashion moment for the ages.

The supermodel, 66, had all eyes on her on Monday as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Costume Institute Gala in a massive gold feathered headpiece by designer Harris Reed.

"It's not heavy at all," Iman tells PEOPLE of the tiered halo, which was painted in metallic gold for a gorgeous sunburst effect.

Her headpiece was complemented with a matching hoop skirt cage, also adorned with the gold-painted feathers. The hollow skirt was layered over a strapless metallic gold jumpsuit, which she accessorized with matching chandelier earrings, bracelets and rings.

"He approached me, and then he sent me this drawing, which ... I fell over," Iman told Vogue on the red carpet of Reed's design. "I thought it was beautiful because it really felt hopeful, a ray of light after all the darkness we felt. So, I thought this was a perfect outfit for it."

Iman attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty

Iman also raved over working with "young designers, young blood" for the fashion event of the year.

And Reed had just as much praise for the fashion icon. "I tried to think of the most iconic woman in the world, and it really came as Iman," he said.

This year's Met Gala kicks off a two-part exhibition with the Sept. 13 benefit. Part one, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will debut on Sept. 18, 2021, running until Sept. 5, 2022. The exhibit will "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," according to Vogue and exhibit organizers.

Part two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022, and it "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces." Part two will also close on Sept. 5, 2022.

