Hailee Steinfeld Sends Fans into a Frenzy with New Blonde Look at 2021 Met Gala: 'Angel'

Hailee Steinfeld has gone blonde!

The 24-year-old actress and artist debuted a new look at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on Monday, surprising fans with a platinum bob and light eyebrows to match. Steinfeld stepped out in a glittering beige slip Iris Van Herpen dress with radiant, petal-shaped panels and matching Jimmy Choo platforms for fashion's biggest night.

In 2019, the "Most Girls" singer wore one of Viktor & Rolf's meme-inspiring gowns — stitched with the words "No Photos Please" — with a black hair bow, Judith Leiber camera-shaped clutch and Harry Winston jewelry. And in 2018, she rocked a simple white Atelier Prabal Gurung gown with high slit and ruffled train, plus a crown and pearl-and-diamond jewelry by Tasaki and Jimmy Choo heels.

Hailee Steinfeld Credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Ahead of the event on Monday, Steinfeld posted all of her Met Gala looks through the years on her Instagram Story, starting with her lace-embroidered asymmetrical dress by Stella McCartney in 2011. Sharing slides of every ensemble, Steinfeld signed off "see you soon year 10."

Hailee Steinfeld Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images

After making the statement on the carpet, Steinfeld sent Twitter fans into a tizzy over the new look, with many saying they initially didn't recognize her without her brunette tresses.

"Hailee Steinfeld legit made me gasp (and had to triple check it was her lol) — a top-tier look #MetGala," one user wrote.

"I am shooketh. I cannot reconcile that is Hailee Steinfeld," another agreed.

One offered, "It's her eyebrows and her hair. It completely changes how she looks."

Breaking down the look even further, another argued "It's like she picked out her dress and built her look around it. And now she's an angel for the night…" they said.

"I don't think she's copying anyone. Makeup Artsit deserves some props here 👏," they added.

Earlier this year, Steinfeld opened up to PEOPLE about being in the spotlight for a decade, after finding fame at 13 in True Grit alongside Jeff Bridges.

Though she's nearing her mid-20s, the star said she definitely missed out on some typical teenage milestones because of her upbringing.