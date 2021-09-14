Ciara lit up the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Monday night from the moment she (one-two) stepped her way onto the carpet. Wearing a neon green Dundas creation that paid homage to one of America's beloved pastimes – football – she told Vogue livestream cohost Keke Palmer: "I am inspired by my husband's … jerseys." She also offered up a glimpse of one of her prized accessories, Russell Wilson's Super Bowl ring while adding that his Seattle Seahawks jersey number 3, "is in the building!"

To complete her look, Ciara enlisted her longtime pros, makeup artist Yolonda Frederick-Thompson and hairstylist Cesar DeLeon Ramirez to create her jaw-dropping beauty look. Ahead the two share how this unforgettable moment came together.