Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman Couple Up at the 2021 Met Gala

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman have taken their romance to the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The pair showed sweet PDA while smiling and posing arm in arm as they arrived at the 2021 Met Gala — their first Met Gala together — on Monday.

The Oscar winner, 48, wore a black tuxedo for the event, while Chapman, 45, was dressed in a sparkling gown.

The couple previously made their red carpet debut in June at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Brody's crime thriller, Clean. A month later, they shared a kiss while stepping out at the Cannes Film Festival for the actor's latest movie The French Dispatch.

PEOPLE confirmed in February that Brody and the Marchesa co-founder were dating after the two were first linked in fall 2019 by various reports.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman attend the "The French Dispatch" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 12, 2021 in Cannes, France Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty

As PEOPLE previously reported, the annual gala is enforcing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate and mask requirement after last year's 2020 Met Gala was canceled.

"Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking," a spokesperson for The Met confirmed to PEOPLE in August. "We will update these guidelines as needed."

The museum's two-part exhibition will include a series of events celebrating American fashion. Part one, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will debut on September 18 and run through September 5, 2022, to "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," Vogue shared.