Christina Aguilera Brings Dominatrix Style to 2021 Latin Grammys with Fire-Red Hair and Latex Look

Christina Aguilera knows how to make an entrance!

Celebrating her return to the Latin Grammy stage after more than 20 years, Aguilera, 40, didn't disappoint with her red carpet look. The pop star stepped out channeling dominatrix style with a curve-hugging black gown with oversized, puffy latex glove-sleeves that added an extra edgy feel. Aguilera's fiery red hair, worn in a sleek half-up style, added an extra fierce element.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Aguilera's appearance at the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards marks her first time back to perform since the award show's inaugural ceremony in 2000. Joining the Latin Grammy and Grammy winner on stage were Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso for an alternate take on her recently-released single, "Pa Mis Muchachas."

The night before the singer hit the stage at The Latin Recording Academy's 2021 Person of the Year Gala and she brought the heat in another bold ensemble. Aguilera went rocked her signature platinum blonde hair and slipped into a full black latex catsuit with a plunging neckline and red crystal embellishment.

Christina Aguilera performs onstage during The Latin Recording Academy's 2021 Person of the Year Gala Credit: Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Aguilera shared some photos of herself dressed in the sultry form-fitting catsuit after the show on Instagram. "Had the best time performing for the most deserving Person of the Year, Ruben Blades! Can't wait to continue the celebration tonight at the @latingrammys!!" she wrote.

The star released her comeback Spanish single "Pa Mis Muchachas" (For MY Girls) in October. "It can be intimidating and scary to put yourself out there in a way you know will be challenging. I don't write in Spanish the way I do in English, but I know my heart," Aguilera told Billboard about the track. "It's a layered journey I've been on but now having kids of my own, I want them to see that mommy doesn't know everything. I'm still learning too and I'm not going to back down from something I'm truly passionate about because I'm scared or I'm afraid what people will think."

During her Billboard interview, Aguilera shared that the song — which is a guaracha, a Cuban genre — is meant to be an "homage to women" and help highlight Latin women as the "strength of a family, the backbone."