Emmy Nominee Kathryn Hahn Says She Lived Out Her '80s Style Dreams Through Agnes on WandaVision

"I'm feeling a little jealous of the fact that I didn't have the cash when I was in the '80s to buy some of the clothes," she told PEOPLE on the Emmys red carpet

By Abigail Adams
September 19, 2021 08:16 PM
Advertisement

Kathryn Hahn showed up in style at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday!

The WandaVision star, 48, strutted the red carpet in a sexy strapless black jumpsuit featuring an oversize belt and cropped pants. She paired the ensemble with black pointed-toe pumps and a sparkling necklace with green and white jewels.

Credit: Getty

But it's what Hahn wears as Agnes (aka Agatha Harkess) on WandaVision that she says was a dream.

RELATED:  See All the Photos from the 2021 Emmy Awards Red Carpet!

"I'm feeling a little jealous of the fact that I didn't have the cash when I was in the 80s to buy some of the clothes," the actress told PEOPLE on the carpet. "So, I felt like I was able to live it out through Agnes."

"I wanted that piano key tie, I wanted that mesh, the fluorescent pink s—, all of it," she added."

Hahn is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role as Agatha on the popular Disney+ program. She later told E! that working on the show was "a special thing to be a part of."

"I have such fondness for the making of it," she said during E!'s red carpet coverage. "And the fact that it happened to come at a time where everyone happened to be at home every Friday night to watch to together as a family, that it was multigenerational. It was rare, it's rare to have a show on Friday night that the whole family wants to sit around and watch."

RELATED:  The Emmys Are Sunday and Stars Are Out Celebrating: See the Photos!

In January, WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen told PEOPLE that fans should not expect the show to air a second season.

"No, that's easy for me to answer. It is a limited series. It's a fully beginning, middle, end, and that's it kind of thing," the 32-year-old said prior to the show's premiere.

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, are airing live from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com