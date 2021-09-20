Kaley Cuoco Makes (a Very Glamorous!) First Red Carpet Appearance Post Split at the 2021 Emmys

Kaley Cuoco is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco's highlighter hue gown was standout on the Emmys red carpet.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 35, arrived at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday in a show-stopping neon yellow custom Vera Wang Haute dress with floral-embellished straps, a slit and a billowy train, marking her first red carpet appearance since she and Karl Cook announced their split on Sept. 3 after three years of marriage.

The star teamed her bright ensemble with neon yellow strappy sandals and diamonds by De Beers Jewellers. She styled her hair in a messy updo and sported a fresh and natural makeup look.

"We didn't want to compete with the dress. We wanted it to be ethereal and nude but wet and luminous for some texture," Cuoco's makeup artist Jamie Greenberg told PEOPLE. "The make-up and skincare prep always compliments her rather than causes a huge statement. I think with Kaley she's always put together in a way that is organic, classy, and fun!"

"It's always a collaborative effort. She always has an idea and we have been working together for over a decade so it's a well oiled machine!"

Greenberg added that her "fresh, glowing skin" was achieved by using the Revive Intensité Crème Lustre Day Firming Moisture Cream and her "subtle elevated makeup" was achieved by using the new Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes collection.

Cuoco — who is working on the upcoming romantic-comedy Meet Cute, in addition to starting production on season 2 of The Flight Attendant — is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Allison Janney and Aidy Bryant.

Leading up to the red carpet, Cuoco and stylist Brad Goreski gave us plenty of glamorous looks to swoon over. On Friday, the actress stunned in a Stella McCartney sequin mini dress with orange lace details and matching Schutz sandals.

"Short and shiny for @kaleycuoco to kick off #emmys weekend 🧡," Goreski wrote on Instagram.

She rocked another Stella McCartney frock — this time, a yellow printed long sleeve mini dress inspired by Goldie Hawn in Laugh-In, according to Goreski — on Saturday night. And before walking the red carpet on Sunday, the star hilariously documented her elaborate pamper routine on her Instagram Story.

kaley cuoco Credit: Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

Last month, Cuoco and Cook announced their decision to separate following three years of marriage.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the pair said in a joint statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," the statement continued.

"We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further," they added.

Cuoco, who is also an avid equestrian, started dating Cook in 2016. They got engaged on her birthday in 2017 and tied the knot on June 30, 2018.

In divorce papers filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by PEOPLE, Cuoco asked the court to terminate its ability to award spousal support and that she and Cook each be responsible for their own attorney's fees.

The documents also request that the former couple separate their property, with the Cuoco keeping "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects" as well as her "earnings and accumulations ... before marriage, during marriage and from after the date of Separation."