Elizabeth Olsen Hits Emmys Red Carpet in Gown Designed by Sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley: 'Sister Love'

The WandaVision actress is a first-time nominee at the 2021 Emmy Awards

Elizabeth Olsen turned to her fashion star sisters to help her feel her best on the 2021 Emmys red carpet.

The 32-year-old actress arrived at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday looking stunning in a white gown designed by her older sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley, and their luxury brand The Row.

"Elizabeth is so lucky to have two sisters who are incredible designers and know her style so well," the actress' stylist Elizabeth Stewart tells PEOPLE calling the look they created "a classic The Row aesthetic — simple, pristine, beautiful."

"Elizabeth wanted to work with her sisters because who better to understand what is important to her and what will make her feel her best," Stewart adds. "In turn Mary-Kate and Ashley wanted to bring her vision to life."

The Emmy nominee accessorized her look with statement-making Chopard earrings featuring 68.77-carats of diamonds for a "touch of red carpet sparkle."

For her beauty look, hairstylist and Virtue creative director Adir Abergel was inspired by the silhouette of the cream-colored, caftan-style gown.

"I was immediately in love with the shape of her dress and wanted to create a similar silhouette with the hair," Abergel tells PEOPLE. "Her hair was cut into the perfect length bob, which helped me in designing a modern style. I pulled images of Lauren Bacall and Grace Kelly, and balanced them with references of minimalism to make sure the look felt modern."

Abergel created a deep side-parted bob with tucked under ends for a "soft finish."

"The bangs were swept over to achieve the classic 1940s vibe," he shares.

Olsen was joined by her husband Robbie Arnett who wore a matching suit.

Stepping out in The Row may be a dream come true as the actress has had a longtime love for her sisters' style.

In January, Olsen appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show where she discussed her sisters' early boho-chic style and how she always tried to copy the trend herself.

"Everything my sisters have ever worn in my entire life I have wanted to wear still as an adult today. I want their coats. I want their shoes. I want their dresses," she said at the time. "And that is something that I never grew out of."

As she made her glam entrance, Olsen is nominated for her first-ever Emmy Award for Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie thanks to her starring role in WandaVision.

WandaVision premiered on Disney+ in January to acclaim from both fans and critics alike. The nine-episode series follows Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they begin to suspect that something is awry in their idyllic suburban neighborhood.

While a second season of WandaVision isn't likely, Olsen is set to reprise her dual role of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year.