Editors' Picks: Our Favorite Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Emmy Awards
From Kerry Washington to Keri Russell, see the stars who PEOPLE style editors can't stop talking about
Red carpet fashion is back!
Hollywood's biggest stars were excited to bring out the big style (and beauty!) moments at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Below, our favorite looks of the night
Kerry Washington in Etro
Brittany Talarico, Senior Style Editor: Kerry Washington always brings something fresh to the red carpet. And now that she's collaborating with image architect Law Roach, she's experimenting even more. Exhibit A: This custom Etro slip gown, taken to an unexpected place thanks to the corset worn over top. Accessorized with a bold red lip and loads of De Beers diamonds for some added Hollywood sparkle, this look is one I'll be thinking about for long time. (I'll also be thinking about how Kerry managed to keep the gown completely wrinkle — and stain — free.)
Keri Russell in Zuhair Murad
Andrea Lavinthal, Style & Beauty Director: It's a somewhat rare occasion that Keri Russell RSVPs "yes" to an awards show these days, but when she does, she makes it count. Case in point: this incredibly glamorous sheer, plunging Zuhair Murad Couture gown featuring a dramatic feather-trimmed cape. On anyone else, it might feel a little showgirl-y, but she has such an effortless, cool vibe that she pulls it off with ease.
Yara Shahidi in Dior Haute Couture
Kaitlyn Frey, Assistant Style & Beauty Editor: Yara Shahidi always brings a burst of energy to the red carpet and the Emmys were no different. I couldn't get enough of her girly off-the-shoulder custom Dior Haute Couture dress designed in a bright green hue for a fun (and unexpected!) pop of color. Her massive statement Cartier High Jewelry necklace (made with 14 karat yellow gold, diamonds and emeralds), plus Cartier earrings and rings were also so swoon-worthy, I'll be dreaming about them for a while.
Jean Smart in Ralph Lauren
Alex Apatoff, Executive Editor: Jean Smart is just cool perfection in anything: Mare of Easttown. Hacks. This Emmys dress. She looked every inch the winner that she was in her elegant custom Ralph Lauren Collection turtleneck gown with sheer yoke and sleeves, worn with Cathy Waterman jewels and Jimmy Choo heels. (And eagle-eyed fans noticed that it even seemed to echo a look worn in a pivotal scene in Hacks.) I thought all of her cohort from the HBO Max comedy looked pretty great (hi Paul and Lucia, Hannah and Carl) but as always, Smart was in a league of her own.
Michaela Coel in Christopher John Rogers
Colleen Kratofil, Style Editor: Even before Michaela Coel picked up her first Emmy award (she won outstanding writing for a limited series, movie, or dramatic special for I May Destroy You), she already scored a win on the red carpet. Her Christopher John Rogers two-piece ensemble delivered the perfect high-fashion risk that paid off, big time. The bold color, the bandeau top with back bow and the statement Anne Sisteron jewels, made Michaela stand out for all the right reasons.
Emma Corrin in Miu Miu
Hanna Flanagan, Style & Beauty Assistant: Emma Corrin is fresh on the style scene following their breakthrough performance as Princess Diana in season 4 of The Crown, so I had no idea what to expect on the red carpet. But boy did they deliver! The outstanding lead actress nominee (who notes their gender pronouns as she/they in their Instagram bio) chose this custom Miu Miu strapless column dress, including matching fingerless gloves that gave their claw-like stiletto-shaped nails a much-needed moment. The final touch? A headpiece resembling a swim cap. The unexpected ensemble — which Corrin described as "Crucible realness" on Instagram — solidified the star as a fashion risk-taker and one-to-watch on the red carpet. We can't wait to see what they do next.
Billy Porter in Ashi Studio
Jackie Fields, Senior Style & Beauty Editor: On a night when men's fashion had us doing a double take, my favorite red carpet fashion statement came from none other than nominee Billy Porter. The Pose star made classic black feel fashion-forward by outfitting his look – a long-sleeve top and high-waist pants – with pleated wings. "It was supposed to go all the way to the floor but it didn't work out," he told PEOPLE. The adjustment didn't stop him from creating magic on the carpet, especially with the help of some epic Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.