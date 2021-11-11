Nicole Kidman Sizzles Alongside Keith Urban in Abs-Baring Dress for Sexy Date Night at CMA Awards

The Nine Perfect Strangers star showed some skin in a cutout Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown

Nicole Kidman stepped out in style alongside husband Keith Urban at the 2021 CMA Awards.

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress, 54, set the red carpet on fire as she showed off her midriff in an edgy cutout Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown at country music's biggest night in Nashville on Wednesday.

Kidman looked statuesque in the sexy black one-sleeve design featuring a sky-high slit up to her thigh. She completed the look with layered gold bracelets, drop earrings and pointed-toe pumps.

Nicole kidman Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

The actress elegantly posed alongside Urban, her husband of more than a decade, on the red carpet with one arm wrapped around his shoulder. Urban showed off his own personal style by dressing in a metallic suit jacket and a black shirt embroidered with the image of a guitar across the chest.

For the first time since Vince Gill did so in 2003, the show welcomes a solo host in Luke Bryan, who said he thought long and hard about accepting the gig.

"The pressure that comes along with that can be overwhelming, but knowing I get to help honor and celebrate so many of my friends, I knew it was something I couldn't turn down," he said in a statement.