Inside Luke Bryan's 6 Outfit Changes at the 2021 CMA Awards

Luke Bryan brought the heat – and humor! – to hosting the 2021 CMA Awards, rocking the role as the show's first solo host in 18 years. His stylist Lee Moore walked PEOPLE exclusively through the evening's wardrobe, teasing that their fittings go fast because, "Luke wants to go fishing."

Moore, who also styles the superstar for American Idol, explained why Tom Ford was the right vibe for the CMAs.

"I love that there's more mixing of casual and dressed pieces in fashion right now, perhaps it's a legacy of how we lived in 2020. I wanted Luke's CMA looks to feel both casual and elegant, as if he's hosting a celebration at home," he said of the six outfit changes. "Tom Ford is undeniably the best at this, and that's who Luke is wearing tonight."

Adding that the American brand fits his client like a dream with "no alterations" required, the stylist said the backstage energy of the CMAs is just as electric as its stage.

"CMA day is the day I get to see literally everyone in Nashville in one place getting dressed together and catching up. The backstage experience has a sort of community unlike any other award show, it's special," Moore said.

And for the three things "Country Girl" singer won't ever wear?

"Jorts! And nothing scratchy or orange," Moore exclaimed.