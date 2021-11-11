Inside Luke Bryan's 6 Outfit Changes at the 2021 CMA Awards
Luke Bryan's stylist Lee Moore unzipped the details on the star's series of looks for the hottest night in country music
Host with the Most
Luke Bryan brought the heat – and humor! – to hosting the 2021 CMA Awards, rocking the role as the show's first solo host in 18 years. His stylist Lee Moore walked PEOPLE exclusively through the evening's wardrobe, teasing that their fittings go fast because, "Luke wants to go fishing."
Moore, who also styles the superstar for American Idol, explained why Tom Ford was the right vibe for the CMAs.
"I love that there's more mixing of casual and dressed pieces in fashion right now, perhaps it's a legacy of how we lived in 2020. I wanted Luke's CMA looks to feel both casual and elegant, as if he's hosting a celebration at home," he said of the six outfit changes. "Tom Ford is undeniably the best at this, and that's who Luke is wearing tonight."
Adding that the American brand fits his client like a dream with "no alterations" required, the stylist said the backstage energy of the CMAs is just as electric as its stage.
"CMA day is the day I get to see literally everyone in Nashville in one place getting dressed together and catching up. The backstage experience has a sort of community unlike any other award show, it's special," Moore said.
And for the three things "Country Girl" singer won't ever wear?
"Jorts! And nothing scratchy or orange," Moore exclaimed.
Look 1 – Red Carpet: 'Elegant' Entry
"This embossed velvet Tom Ford blazer is the most elegant thing I've seen this season, I knew it would be our CMA red carpet look on first sight. It's surprisingly lightweight and comfortable.
With it, Luke's wearing an amazing frosted rose gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak chronograph [watch]."
Show Opener: 'Loosened the Look'
"We loved the embossed velvet blazer and wanted it on the show too, so I loosened the look up with Tom Ford's black tuxedo shirt, open collar.
My plan was no ties for the show itself. I wanted the audience to feel like Luke's hosting friends instead of a formal event."
Look 2: '70's flair'
"We wanted to incorporate color into Luke's hosting wardrobe and the 70's flair of this light blue Tom Ford blazer has color and flavor, so it was a hit at our fitting.
I paired it with Etro's silk paisley shirt and a special Richard Mille watch, a diamond case RM67-01."
Look 3: 'Beauty' in the Details
"Luke looks great in white, he always has a nice tan from spending so much time outdoors. I loved the antique gold buttons on this Tom Ford double breasted blazer. I paired it with Tom Ford's brown-wash black jeans and brown glen plaid shirt.
The watch is another Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, this one in yellow gold with an emerald green face. It's a beauty."
Look 4: 'Quick Change'
"We needed a quick change and Luke loved this Tom Ford chocolate suede blazer, which is pretty amazing. I used our black tux shirt again, kept the jeans and boots, and, of course, the Audemars Piguet gold and green chronograph."
Look 5: 'Just Enough'
"For a mid-tempo ballad like 'Up' I like to keep the wardrobe simple and add some texture if possible," Moore said of the star's performance.
"This beige suede jean jacket over black jeans and a tee is just enough, not too much."
Look 6: 'Another Quick Change'
"We had to do another quick change to do here so I just kept everything from performance and added a midnight blue polished velvet Tom Ford blazer.
Luke's outro song was a lot of fun, and I wanted to get one more great look in at the end!"
- Retired NYPD Sergeant Surprises His Officer Girlfriend with Proposal Inside Commissioner's Office
- Blake Shelton Believes There's Not Enough Country Music in Las Vegas — So He's Opening an Ole Red Outpost
- Britney Spears' Conservatorship Terminated: An Expert Explains What This Means for the Star — and What's Next
- Britney Spears' Former Conservator Is 'Happy' to Continue 'Assisting' Singer in Her 'Independence'