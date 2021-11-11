The Best Dressed (and Boldest!) Stars at the CMA Awards 2021
Glitz, glam and major gowns: See what the most stylish and statement-making country stars (and beyond) wore at country music's biggest night
Nicole Kidman
cuts a commanding figure in her one-sleeve, strong-shoulder, abs-baring black gown, finished with bold gold bracelets.
Miranda Lambert
is here for the party in her square neckline sheath, pink Tyler Ellis clutch and matching earrings.
Kelsea Ballerini
picks a bold white long-sleeved Valdrin Sahiti gown with corset belt and transparent pumps.
Maren Morris
wears a white tuxedo with a full-length jacket and major earrings.
Carrie Underwood
brings the bling in a mirrored gown with one very strong sleeve and shiny silver platforms.
Katy Perry
dons a brown leather bustier gown with draped pearl lariat.
Mickey Guyton
looks like a winner in a Safiyaa gown with an asymmetric embellished neckline and trumpet hemline.
Kane Brown
looks just grape in his purple suit over a patterned sweater.
Luke & Caroline Bryan
he in a classic tux, and she in a plunging black gown with colorful heart motif and jaw-dropping necklace.
Carly Pearce
wears a plunging, cut-out midnight blue gown featuring a hint of shimmer and thigh-high slit, plus matching ankle-strap sandals, ahead of her tearful big win.
Elle King
steps out two months post-baby in a sparkling silver bustier worn with black pants and tuxedo blazer.
Dulé Hill
is plaid to the bone in a stylish suit over a black tee.
Jennifer Hudson
wears a head-turning lace look comprised of halter bustier, fingerless gloves and leggings, with a draped scarlet skirt.
Thomas Rhett
cuts a sharp figure in a maroon suit over a black tee (days before his fourth daughter is set to arrive).
Ashley McBryde
selects a plunging, formfitting white gown with silver sequin detail along the neckline.
Rachel Smith
in a silver lamé gown with gathered high neck and bias-cut skirt with slit.
Tenille Townes
in a head-to-toe cherry red look with gold clutch.
Dan + Shay
give us iconic ketchup and mustard vibes and we're here for it.
Amy Grant
goes classic and cool in a black tank midi with leopard-print boots.
Gabby Barrett
goes for the gold in a teal sheath dress with gilded statement shoulders and peplum.