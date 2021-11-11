The Best Dressed (and Boldest!) Stars at the CMA Awards 2021

Glitz, glam and major gowns: See what the most stylish and statement-making country stars (and beyond) wore at country music's biggest night

November 10, 2021 08:36 PM

Nicole Kidman

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

cuts a commanding figure in her one-sleeve, strong-shoulder, abs-baring black gown, finished with bold gold bracelets.

Miranda Lambert

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

is here for the party in her square neckline sheath, pink Tyler Ellis clutch and matching earrings.

Kelsea Ballerini

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

picks a bold white long-sleeved Valdrin Sahiti gown with corset belt and transparent pumps.

Maren Morris

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

wears a white tuxedo with a full-length jacket and major earrings.

Carrie Underwood

Credit: ABC

brings the bling in a mirrored gown with one very strong sleeve and shiny silver platforms.

Katy Perry

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

dons a brown leather bustier gown with draped pearl lariat.

Mickey Guyton

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

looks like a winner in a Safiyaa gown with an asymmetric embellished neckline and trumpet hemline.

Kane Brown

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

looks just grape in his purple suit over a patterned sweater.

Luke & Caroline Bryan

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

he in a classic tux, and she in a plunging black gown with colorful heart motif and jaw-dropping necklace.

Carly Pearce

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

wears a plunging, cut-out midnight blue gown featuring a hint of shimmer and thigh-high slit, plus matching ankle-strap sandals, ahead of her tearful big win

Elle King

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

steps out two months post-baby in a sparkling silver bustier worn with black pants and tuxedo blazer.

Dulé Hill

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

is plaid to the bone in a stylish suit over a black tee.

Jennifer Hudson

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

wears a head-turning lace look comprised of halter bustier, fingerless gloves and leggings, with a draped scarlet skirt.

Thomas Rhett

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

cuts a sharp figure in a maroon suit over a black tee (days before his fourth daughter is set to arrive).

Ashley McBryde

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

selects a plunging, formfitting white gown with silver sequin detail along the neckline.

Rachel Smith

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

in a silver lamé gown with gathered high neck and bias-cut skirt with slit.

Tenille Townes

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

in a head-to-toe cherry red look with gold clutch.

Dan + Shay

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

give us iconic ketchup and mustard vibes and we're here for it. 

Amy Grant

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

goes classic and cool in a black tank midi with leopard-print boots.

Gabby Barrett

Credit: John Shearer/Getty

goes for the gold in a teal sheath dress with gilded statement shoulders and peplum.

