All of Cardi B's Amazing Outfits from the 2021 American Music Awards
The rapper turned the 2021 American Music Awards into her own fashion show while hosting on Sunday night
Carpet Queen
American Music Awards 2021 host Cardi B hit the red carpet in L.A. on Sunday night in a curve-hugging Schiaparelli gown and dramatic gold mask.
"A lot of looks tonight, a lot of looks," she teased of her ensembles to come. "I'm running on two hours' sleep, and I arrived here today at 10 a.m. for rehearsal. We just finished at 2 o'clock, [I] got dressed, and I'm here and I'm going back again for my big entrance, and [to] host the show!"
New Heights
The rapper's first look of the show was made for the stage: a black velvet high-neck gown with couture feather headpiece by Alexandre Vauthier. (She did promise a "fire night," after all!)
Sparkle Motion
Cardi rolling onto the stage atop Louis Vuitton luggage while wearing a black velvet coat dress with sparkling shoulder detail and boots was a vibe.
Bringing the Sunshine
The artist accepted the award for favorite hip-hop song for "Up" in a bright, sheer Jean Paul Gaultier gown.
Purple Reign
Feathers and crystal embellishment brought the drama on the host's purple velvet Jean-Louis Sabaji gown.
Another One
As if one major headpiece wasn't enough, Cardi sported a second — paired with a black-and-white structured bustier and sheer, fingerless gloves — later in the show.
Shoulder On
Structure was the name of the game for Cardi during the show, as evidenced by this intricate top, worn over leather pants.
Fancy Free
For her final look of the night, the singer popped in white, topping an asymmetrical pleated skirt with a jeweled hood.