All of Cardi B's Amazing Outfits from the 2021 American Music Awards

American Music Awards 2021 host Cardi B hit the red carpet in L.A. on Sunday night in a curve-hugging Schiaparelli gown and dramatic gold mask.

"A lot of looks tonight, a lot of looks," she teased of her ensembles to come. "I'm running on two hours' sleep, and I arrived here today at 10 a.m. for rehearsal. We just finished at 2 o'clock, [I] got dressed, and I'm here and I'm going back again for my big entrance, and [to] host the show!"