Maya Rudolph's Oscars Earrings Were Just Worn by Beyoncé: 'We Like to Share Things'

Maya Rudolph just learned she has something in common with Beyoncé so naturally, she had to talk about it on the 2020 Oscars red carpet.

The 47-year-old comedian offset her orange sequin Valentino caftan with emerald and diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings, which adorned the earlobes of Rudolph’s favorite diva mere months ago.

“I just found out Beyoncé wore them once and I like that….we like to share things,” Rudolph, who famously portrayed the music icon on Saturday Night Live several times, said during the ABC Oscars pre-show on Sunday.

And after some digging, we can confirm! Queen Bey, 38, did in fact wear the same pair to Diddy’s star-studded 50th birthday party back in December 2019. And we can’t say we blame either star for picking the drop-dead stunning sparklers for their outfits – which were totally different from each other.

The Wine Country actress went bold, pairing her earrings with a contrasting color for the 2020 Oscars, while the music icon channeled Old Hollywood glamour, teaming hers with a black velvet opera gloves and an off-the-shoulder gown with glittering embellishments.

Maya’s major Queen Bey bling moment comes almost one year after Rudolph got emotional while confessing her love for Beyoncé to Jimmy Fallon during a Tonight Show segment.

“I went to Coachella last year. I saw Beychella. I saw it both weekends,” she told the talk show host. “It changed my life. You don’t understand. It was a life experience.”

Rudolph continued, “We all witnessed something that had never been done that was made with love that was made with beauty that was made with pride. It was a nod to historical black colleges and universities. There was just all this beautiful blackness. I’m truly emotional talking about it.”

“I genuinely love her,” she concluded.

During the 2020 Oscars on Sunday, Rudolph and Wiig entertained audience members with a song while presenting.

The musical moment mashed up several songs that refer to clothing, including “Vogue” by Madonna, the “Thong Song” by Sisqo, “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’” by Nancy Sinatra, and “U Got the Look” by Prince.

After earning plenty of laughs, the comedic pair presented Jacqueline Durran of Little Women with the award for Costume Design Oscar and Nancy Haigh and Barbara Ling of Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood with the award for Production Design.