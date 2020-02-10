Brad Pitt Hits the Oscars Red Carpet Looking Like a Winner (Which He Is!)

The king of awards season has arrived.

Brad Pitt, the night’s Best Supporting Actor winner, finished out awards season in style, arriving at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards wearing a classic black tux from Italian menswear line Brioni, for which he’s a brand ambassador. He looked appropriately golden for his first-time Oscar win; during his acceptance speech, he got political and thanked his children.

Image zoom David Fisher/Shutterstock

Last month, the 56-year-old star looked dapper at the Golden Globes in a bespoke Brioni three-piece tuxedo, white cotton shirt and black silk bow tie. He wore the designer again at the SAG Awards a few weeks later, opting for a black tuxedo with a loose fitting white shirt underneath.

Pitt recently starred in Brioni’s black and white “Tailoring Legends” Spring/Summer 2020 ad campaign, shot by famed photographer Mikael Jansson. Pitt’s go-to stylist Nina Hallworth — who also works with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston — dressed him for the sultry shoot.

In addition to posing for photos and videos, Pitt will also release a signature line of exclusive items, including a limited-edition suit and tuxedo featuring a customized label, according to WWD.

“I’ve always admired Brioni’s elegant and timeless designs,” Pitt said in a release of his partnership. “The brand embodies creativity, quality and excellence.”

Pitt took home Best Supporting Actor for Quentin Tarantino’s film, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. Though Pitt has been nominated for several acting Oscars in the past — for 12 Monkeys, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Moneyball and The Big Short — he has never won one.

The actor also took home a Golden Globe and a SAG award for the film, in which he stars opposite Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie as Cliff Booth.

Image zoom Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Pitt was gracious when making his victory speech at the Golden Globes, having bested fellow nominees Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes, Al Pacino in The Irishman and Joe Pesci in The Irishman.

“When I was starting out, these names that were just listed, were like gods to me. This is an honor in itself,” Pitt started his acceptance speech, praising his fellow nominees.

“I want to say hi to my folks, because, hey, they’re back in the Ozarks,” Pitt continued.

“I wanted to bring my mom — but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to they say I’m dating,” he joked. “And that would just be awkward.”

He then turned his attention to DiCaprio: “I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” he said. “Before The Revenant, I used to watch, year after year, his costars accept awards and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all star, he’s a gent and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you.

“Still, I would’ve shared the raft,” he added in a winking reference to the undying debate around DiCaprio’s character’s death in Titanic, about the ship door being big enough for him to share with Kate Winslet‘s character.

Pitt’s charming speech made headlines and got plenty of attention on social media — especially the bit about his famous dating life — but at the SAG Awards, it was the star’s reunion with Aniston (captured by a Getty Images photographer) that went viral.

Image zoom Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG Awards Vivien Killilea/Getty

After their respective wins for Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood and The Morning Show, the exes were snapped backstage flashing huge smiles while they had a friendly chat. The photos also show Pitt grabbing Aniston’s hand as they both share a laugh.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.