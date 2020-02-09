Blac Chyna Opens the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet in a Skin-Baring, High-Slit Gown

Image zoom Blac Chyna David Fisher/Shutterstock

Blac Chyna is making her Oscars night debut on the 2020 red carpet.

The reality star and mom to daughter Dream with ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian was one of the first to walk the red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre.

Chyna, 31, wore a floor-length, long-sleeved black velvet dress with a plunge neckline and high slit. The dress was embellished with deep blue sparkling gems and fringe on each shoulder and at the cuffs of her sleeves, matching her dangling earrings.

Chyna is not presenting at the Academy Awards and was not in any of the nominated films.

Chyna, née Angela Renée White, is currently embroiled in a custody battle with Kardashian over 3-year-old Dream. Kardashian reportedly filed for primary custody in early January, and “has concerns about Chyna’s partying,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

“Chyna’s priorities are often not the best situation for Dream,” the source said. “Rob wants Dream to spend time with her mom, but right now, it’s very obvious that the environment that Rob and his family can offer Dream, is the best.”

The former couple had previously agreed to joint custody of Dream in September 2017, shortly after they broke off their engagement.

Two months prior, Chyna accused Kardashian of violating California’s revenge porn laws by posting graphic and expletive-ridden content about her — including three naked photos — while accusing her of drug and alcohol abuse and infidelity. Chyna also claimed in court documents obtained by PEOPLE that he allegedly hit her and threatened to kill himself multiple times.

The 92nd Annual Academy Awards are airing live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Feb. 9.