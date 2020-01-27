Lana Del Rey found her dress for music’s biggest night at a place one may not expect… the local mall.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet, the 34-year-old singer said her silver beaded short-sleeve gown featuring a keyhole cutout neckline by Aidan Mattox was a “last-minute” decision.

“I had another dress and then my boyfriend and I were getting a belt for him at the mall and I saw this and I loved it, so this is a last-minute dress,” the musician told the outlet. “I tailored it right there [gesturing to her sides]… So, you know, a little mix and match. … We’re making it all work.”

The fully beaded evening gown is still available in a few sizes at saksfifthavenue.com for $595.

Del Rey (who was nominated for album of the year for Norman F****** Rockwell! and song of the year for the title track) walked the red carpet with her Live PD star boyfriend Sean “Sticks” Larkin.

After Del Rey explained how her Grammys dress came to be, the ET host playfully pointed out that she was matching with Larkin — the ultimate silver fox. The “Venice Bitch” singer replied with a laugh: “Yeah, it’s very cool.”

Del Rey did not take home an award last night, much to the disappointment of fans, who slammed the Recording Academy on Twitter for snubbing her and fellow pop star Ariana Grande.

“Lana Del Rey didn’t win AOTY and Ariana ZERO wins WTFFFFF!!!,” one person wrote.

Lana Del Rey didn't win AOTY and Ariana ZERO wins WTFFFFF!!! pic.twitter.com/k9AJ2UJCy1 — George G (@GeoAviGa) January 27, 2020

Another said, “soooo ariana and lana are just going to come and leave the #GRAMMYs empty handed…im done…im done…im over it.”

soooo ariana and lana are just going to come and leave the #GRAMMYs empty handed…im done…im done…im over it pic.twitter.com/3heM2utrHi — david i think (@oopsdavidd) January 27, 2020

On Saturday, Del Rey and Larkin made their red carpet debut while attending the pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

Del Rey wore a black and cream off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with strappy heels and Yvan Tufenkjian diamond ear clusters, while Larkin kept it classic in a black tux and skinny black tie.

Their public outing comes just one month after the couple finally made their relationship Instagram official when the “Born to Die” singer shared an adorable shot of the pair in what appeared to be a green room.

In the sweet shot, Larkin rests his arm on a rack of clothes with his other arm around Del Rey, who smiles at the camera as Larkin plants a sweet smooch on her head.

News broke that Del Rey was dating the Live PD star back in September after the pair were spotted on a stroll together in New York City’s Central Park.