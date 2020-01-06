Taylor Swift Walks Golden Globes Red Carpet Solo — but Reunites with Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Inside!

Taylor Swift is a red carpet staple at music awards show, but the star is kicking off 2020 in style at Hollywood’s big night!

For the Golden Globes, the pop star, 30, rocked an Etro navy and yellow silk floral ball gown with a keyhole cut-out, featuring an open back and a long train flowing behind. Swift pulled her hair back in a loose updo to reveal sapphire drop earrings.

The singer is nominated for best original song for “Beautiful Ghosts” from the big screen adaptation of Cats, in which she stars as Bombalurina alongside Jennifer Hudson (Grizabella), James Cordon (Bustapher Jones), Jason Derulo (Rum Tum Tugger) and Idris Elba (Macavity).

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Aside from Swift, the star-powered Golden Globes category includes Beyoncé’s song from The Lion King and Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s duet “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from the legendary singer’s biopic, Rocketman.

Despite their nearly three-year romance, Swift hit the Golden Globes red carpet sans boyfriend Joe Alwyn. But the couple did reunite once inside the awards show, according to photos snapped and shared on Twitter by L.A. Times‘ Hollywood reporter Amy Kaufman.

Taylor Swift came into the #GoldenGlobes through a back door with Joe Alwyn. Then she and a handful of security guards, as well as a man carrying her dress train, split off separately and went to the bar. They immediately exited through another side door. pic.twitter.com/5aHw16kVDZ — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 6, 2020

In December, The Favourite actor showed support for his longtime girlfriend by attending the Cats premiere in New York City. The English actor didn’t pose for photos on the red carpet, but he and Swift were spotted walking-hand-in-hand after the show at Lincoln Center.

Image zoom Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Splash News

While Swift typically keeps her relationship with Alwyn actor under wraps, she recently revealed that The Favourite actor inspired many of her songs on her seventh studio album, Lover, which dropped over the summer.

In the Target special edition of her album, the star also confirmed in a diary entry that the two began secretly dating in the fall of 2016.

Image zoom Mike Marsland/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage

In August, a source told PEOPLE that Alwyn’s personality “is great for Taylor.”

“He is very calm and always very supportive,” the source said, adding, “He’s sympathetic and understanding and supports her speaking out about things that she doesn’t agree with.”

“There’s something refreshing and different about their relationship. Joe makes Taylor very happy, and it’s hard to picture her not spending the rest of her life with him,” the source continued. “Her family loves him. He seems older than he is and is a fantastic guy.”

Image zoom Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn SplashNews.com

The source added that both Swift and Alwyn are on the same page about keeping their relationship private.

“Joe loves acting but doesn’t want to be a celebrity. They both agree that, for their relationship to keep working, they want to keep things quieter,” the source said. “She’s the happiest she’s ever been.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony is airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 5.