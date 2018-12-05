Gigi Hadid, Misty Copeland Headline 2019 Pirelli Calendar: See the Gorgeous Photos!

The annual Pirelli Calendar always features an all-star lineup of celebs. In 2016, Serena Williams, Yoko Ono, Patti Smith and Amy Schumer modeled for spread. In 2017, actresses Julianne Moore, Uma Thurman, Robin Wright and Nicole Kidman went au naturel for their shoot. And in 2018, Alice in Wonderland was remade with an all-black cast that included Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, RuPaul, Sean “Puff Daddy’” Combs among others. So what’s in store for 2019? We have all the info on the newest calendar (and it’s buzzy stars!), below.

The 2019 calendar lineup features model Gigi Hadid with designer Alexander Wang, Dirty John actress Julia Garner, American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland with American Ballet Theatre dancer Calvin Royal III and French actress and model Laetitia Casta.

The 46th edition of the calendar was shot by Albert Watson and meant to look like film stills. “Each character has a part to play in the 2019 Pirelli Calendar,” Watson explained. “In some cases, the role was close to what the actress does for a living, but here they were certainly all acting a part. Not themselves. And that’s what I wanted.”

The theme of the collection is titled “dreams” because each woman is focused on their future in the stills. “The basic idea behind the whole project is that of telling a story in four ‘little movies,'” Watson said.

Photographed by Albert Watson/ 2019 Pirelli Calendar

For Hadid’s part, she played a woman who just broke up with her companion (don’t worry — IRL she’s still with Zayn Malik).

“She has a confidant, not a boyfriend, played by the designer Alexander Wang,” said Watson. “He is helping her get over this difficult time. I think there’s a degree of angst in these images. With Gigi Hadid’s character, I wanted to convey the sense of a woman thinking about her future, but also showing her in a situation of loneliness.” Photographed by Albert Watson/ 2019 Pirelli Calendar Photographed by Albert Watson/ 2019 Pirelli Calendar

Photographed by Albert Watson/ 2019 Pirelli Calendar

Copeland and ballet dancer Calvin Royal III play dancers who are dreaming of performing in Paris and she showed off a few of her professional moves in the photos. “She is looking to the future and has ambitions,” said Watson. “Trying to be successful is her driving force.”

Photographed by Albert Watson/ 2019 Pirelli Calendar

For Casta, she portrayed an artist “dreaming of success.”

“What’s interesting is that Laetitia told me that, in her spare time, she really does do a lot of sculpting and creates artwork,” said Watson. “This worked out very well and helped her get into character.”

Photographed by Albert Watson/ 2019 Pirelli Calendar

Garner played the role of a “botanical photographer who dreams of putting on successful exhibitions.” And Watson remarked that Garner got “straight into character” during their time on set.