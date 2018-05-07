She’s a renowned lawyer, a Columbia professor, new mom of twins, Vogue cover star and now, officially a Met Gala co-host.

Amal Clooney hit the Met steps alongside husband George, wearing a dramatic metallic floral-print corset dress (with a skirt so large that George reportedly joked on the red carpet that the pair’s newborn twins were “hiding underneath”) and navy pants designed by Richard Quinn, as well as large spiky statement earrings. Husband George chose a traditional black tuxedo, allowing his wife to take center stage.

REX/Shutterstock

This year, her appearance is even more exciting than usual, as Vogue editor in chief and Condé Nast artistic director Anna Wintour named Amal co-host for this year’s Costume Institute benefit gala, themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” along with Rihanna and Donatella Versace.

Shutterstock

For her updo, Amal’s hairstylist Rod Ortega opted for a “loose and romantic” look. “We did few options yesterday, up and down, and we came to the conclusion that a ponytail would be nice,” he said. To create the look, Ortega sprayed her damp roots with René Furterer Volumea Volumizing Conditioning Spray – No Rinse, then distributed the product throughout her wet hair using a wide tooth comb. “Then I blew out the hair in two-inch sections with a round brush because I wanted a full bodied blow out.”

Next, he took a 1 3/4 clip barrel iron and curled the hair, then brushed her hair. Leaving the front and sides out, he pulled the majority of her hair up to the crown and secured it in a ponytail. “I took the front section, gave it a little tease and put some René Furterer Vegetal Texture Spray throughout the hairline and on the nape of the nape of the neck” before pinning those pieces in place.

Amal also went to her go-to makeup artist, Charlotte Tilbury, for her makeup for the night, which focused on a statement red lip (courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat liner in “Kiss ‘n’ Tell” and Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips matte liquid lipstick in “Screen Siren”) and flawless complexion.

The couple attended the event together once before, in 2015, when the theme was “China: Through The Looking Glass.” Amal wore a dramatic red ruffle gown by John Galliano for Maison Margiela alongside her new husband (they were married in Italy in September 2014.)

Amal and George Clooney at the Met Gala in 2015. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

To coincide with this year’s Gala, the human-rights attorney landed the May cover of Vogue (her first), and she brought the magazine into her home for the occasion.

“I hate the idea that you somehow, as a human being, have to be put in a box,” Clooney told the magazine. “There’s no reason why lawyers can’t be fun—or actresses can’t be serious.”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Clooney also spoke about her role as a visiting professor at Columbia Law School in the issue.

“This is a time when the importance of human rights and the power of young people as agents of social change have never been clearer,” she explained. “I look forward to meeting the next generation of legal thinkers and human rights leaders on campus this spring.”

And in addition to inspiring Columbia’s law students, Clooney is also inspiring the residents of N.Y.C. to step up their style game, as she’s been spotted in one amazing outfit after another. The couple recently stepped out for a dinner date at French restaurant Raoul’s, with Amal wearing a floral fur coat and $2,200 Alexander Wang leather-and-denim hybrid pants, and George opting for a coordinating denim-and-black ensemble.

Splash News Online

They may have skipped the denim for the Met Gala, but we’re sure to see more amazing outfits from the Clooneys as their N.Y.C. tenure continues.