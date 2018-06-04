Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen Continue Their Black-on-Black Style Streak at the 2018 CFDA Awards

Another year, another CFDA Awards ceremony for Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen — and this time, they’re nominated for two awards: Womenswear Designer of the Year and Accessory Designer of the Year for their luxury womenswear and accessories label, The Row.

Ashley and Mary-Kate, who were the youngest designers to be inducted into the association back in 2009, were also nominated for Womenswear Designer of the Year last year, which they won in 2012 and 2015, along with Accessories Designer of the Year, which they won in 2014.

And because it’s their ninth time attending the event together (Ashley attended solo in 2008 and 2009), their outfits were just as expected: black on black. Ashley stepped onto the carpet wearing a cropped black jacket and a black skirt, paired with black pumps. As for her sister, Mary-Kate wore a black belted coat with matching booties. And in true Olsen fashion, the sisters accessorized their looks with black leather handbags.

For their hair and makeup, they stuck with what they know and love: their natural waves, perfectly polished by hairstylist Mark Townsend. Mary-Kate went for her usual center part, while Ashley changed things up with a sweeping side part.

The sisters paired their effortless hair with natural-looking makeup: glowing skin, a nude lip and a touch of eyeliner, all by makeup artist Ana Marie Rizzieri.