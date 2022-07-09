2 Men Injured After Catching Fire Following Explosion at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Hamptons Store

According to police officials, two men were badly burned after a s'mores incident at one of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop stores in Sag Harbor Village on Long Island

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Gwyneth Paltrow is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on November 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Gwyneth Paltrow is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on November 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Two men were rushed to the hospital after an explosion at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop store in Sag Harbor Village, New York.

Sag Harbor Village Chief of Police Austin J. McGuire told PEOPLE the incident occurred at Goop's 4 Bay Street location on June 25 during a small event taking place.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Upon arrival, he said he was informed that stone candle holders were being filled with rubbing alcohol, and eventgoers were using this method to melt marshmallows for s'mores. One of the event managers reportedly had seen this technique used on social media.

However, too much-rubbing alcohol was added to the candle holders before the flames were completely extinguished causing the explosion.

"I've been doing this for 26 years and I've seen a lot, but nothing like this," Chief McGuire told PEOPLE.

"Thankfully there was a fire extinguisher at the location and they were able to extinguish the men, who were outside on a patio," he said, adding that he is sure the result of the injuries sustained would have been far worse if there was not a fire extinguisher on site.

A representative for Goop confirmed to PEOPLE that there "was an accidental fire in connection with a s'mores station at the goop store last Saturday."

"We are wishing a speedy recovery to the two injured parties and are grateful there were no additional injuries. No candles were in use at the time of the accidental fire," the representative said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The East Hampton police blotter reported, "Police responded to a strange scene at Goop on Saturday evening, where two men had caught fire. They reported that rubbing alcohol had been added to candles, causing a large explosion and flames."

"Police were able to apply ice packs, but one man, who had a large burn on his back and ears, had to be taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital. The other, who had sustained facial burns, was transported by ambulance to Southampton Hospital."