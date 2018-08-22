Freire Wedding Photo for Vogue Magazine Images Courtesy of 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward

The only way to top a proposal at fashion’s biggest event of the year is to tie the knot at one of fashion’s most major landmarks — and that’s exactly what 2 Chainz did this weekend, when he married Kesha Ward on Saturday in an over-the-top ceremony at none other than the Versace Mansion in Miami.

The couple, who share three children, had a very public engagement on the steps of the 2018 Met Gala, where they were invited as guests by Donatella Versace herself. So it only makes sense that the two tied the knot at the iconic Ocean Drive mansion that formerly belonged to Gianni Versace. And to no surprise, the occasion was marked with a ton of gold filigree details and A-list guests, including the Wests.

Vogue shared the exclusive photos of the event, which was the vision of the rapper, née Tauheed Epps.

“I know Tauheed has exotic taste, so I let him take the reins of the wedding [planning], but I gave him some guidance on what I was looking for,” Kesha told Vogue of what went into putting the event together.

Freire Wedding Photo for Vogue Magazine Images Courtesy of 2 Chainz & Kesha Ward

The bride wore a strapless mermaid-style beaded gown with a sweetheart neckline by Galia Lahav, which she paired with a crystal-embellished headpiece and a long sheer white cape during the ceremony. Her new husband sported a custom suit by designer David Lance for the ceremony, and changed into a white tuxedo by Atlanta-based label Miguel Wilson Collection, who also dressed his groomsmen for the night.

Of course, there was an A-list guest list at the extravagant event. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attended the nuptials, as did Lil Wayne, who served as a groomsman.

Garguibo/SplashNews.com

Kardashian West arrived in a lime green latex bustier-style gown, alongside West, who sported a pale green suit and snug Yeezy slide sandals.

For more photos of the wedding, head over to Vogue.com.