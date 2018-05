We’re crowning Kendall the Queen of Woutfits. Most recently, the 19-year-old model stepped out in L.A. wearing a white strapless Solace London jumpsuit, plus a white python Adriana Castro clutch and neutral heels. At an Estée Lauder party in her honor in Paris, she selected a white neoprene Courrèges minidress and coordinating sandals. And during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, she donned a blouse and coordinating high-waist cropped trousers (both Elisabetta Franchi), metallic Barbara Bui brogues and a python-accented Saint Laurent bag.