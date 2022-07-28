170-Carat Pink Diamond May Be Largest Gem of its Type Found in 300 Years

A handout photo made available by the Lucapa Diamond Company shows a 170 carat pink diamond recovered from Lulo, Angola 27 July 2022. A big pink diamond of 170 carats was discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years. Called the Lulo Rose the diamond was found at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola according to the mine's owner, the Lucapa Diamond Company. 170 Carat pink diamond discovered, Luanda, Angola - 27 Jul 2022

Credit: Photo by Lucapa Diamond Company HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock