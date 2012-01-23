13 Manis You've Got to See to Believe
LACQUER BY LOUBOUTIN
This nail artiste got creative and painted both sides of her talons, a slick black on top and a nod to the infamous red-soled shoes underneath.
Submitted by maddieroth9
THINKING OUTSIDE THE (CRAYON) BOX
The drawback is that she probably can’t text or tie her shoes with Crayolas on her tips, but on the upside, she never has to go digging through her purse for a pen (a good thing, since she probably can’t dig through a purse anyway).
Submitted by The Manicure Hut Nail Art Designs
SPLATTER PAINT PERFECTION
“Always love my nails by @auntie_evonne!” Tweeted this user of her black-and-gold mani. Evonne, any interest in stopping by the PeopleStyleWatch.com offices? Because all the editors here are coveting your pro polish skills.
Submitted by lolly
LASER SHOW
As the background on class photos in elementary school, it’s cheesy. On nails, the multicolored, ’80s-inspired design is so fun.
Submitted by Jessica Garcia Jenkins
NICE 'STACHE
We love this subtle nod to the of-the-moment facial hair – and we fully plan to sport the “nail scruff” next Movember.
Submitted by Maayan Sela
ROSY OUTLOOK
Why wait for a guy to send you flowers on Valentine’s Day when you can treat yourself to a blooming bouquet that’ll impress your friends way more?
Submitted by Jane Ling
PURPLE HAZE
Marbled manis may take a lot of patience, but the payoff is a gorgeous mottled look like this one featuring shades of lavender, violet, blue and mulberry.
Submitted by Yelena Markaryan
GOLDEN GIRL
Who needs bling in the form of a ring when you have tips this sparkly? Perhaps she drew creative inspiration from some of the dresses on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Submitted by Amber Green
TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TIPS
Proof that even if you’ve outgrown action figures and cartoons, you’re never too old to pay homage to Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo.
Submitted by Juliaphyllice
MUSEUM-WORTHY MONDRIANS
Nail art meets fine art with this highbrow painting-inspired manicure.
Submitted by sansaepida
FESTIVE FINGERTIPS
Wearing reindeer, snowflakes and polka dots on your nails is so much chicer than wearing them on your sweater.
Submitted by freinds4ever88
ALL ABOUT HOUNDSTOOTH
While everyone else is wearing it on their jackets, this creative nail artist is sporting it in a fresh and youthful way.
Submitted by Andie Rose
POLKA DOTS WITH A TWIST
Once you’ve graduated from basic dots on your nails, take things to the next level with interlocking spots in complementary shades.
Submitted by Victoria Arreola-Ruiz