12 Exclusive Holiday Deals!

25% OFF AT STEFANIBAGS

Discount: Site-wide (with some exclusions) at stefanibags.com by entering “PEOPLE25” at checkout

Expiration: Dec. 31

Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff “Circle Swing” bag, $296 (originally $395), at stefanibags.com

20% OFF AT FANTASY JEWELRY BOX

Discount: Site-wide (excluding clearance) at fantasyjewelrybox.com by entering “PEOPLE2011” at checkout

Expiration: Dec. 31

Buy It! “Marianna’s” multicolor mixed-shape crystal bib necklace, $36 (originally $44), at fantasyjewelrybox.com

30% OFF OF DAUPHINES OF NEW YORK

Discount: Site-wide at dauphinesofnewyork.com by entering “PEOPLE30” at checkout

Expiration: Dec. 31

Buy It! “Band of Gold” headband, $102 (originally $145), at dauphinesofnewyork.com

30% OFF OF CAKE BEAUTY

Discount: Site-wide at cakebeauty.com by entering “INDULGENCE” at checkout

Expiration: Dec. 31

Buy It! “Holiday Handful” hand creme trio, $26 (originally $36), at cakebeauty.com

20% OFF AT STYLETRYST

Discount: On all full-priced items at styletryst.com by entering “PEOPLE2011” at checkout

Expiration: Dec. 31

Buy It! Love Quotes wrap scarf, $68 (originally $85), at styletryst.com

35% OFF AT JESSICA ELLIOT JEWELRY

Discount: Site-wide at jessicaelliot.com by entering “PEOPLE35” at checkout

Expiration: Dec. 31

Buy It! Vermeil Initial Disc Bracelet, $72 (originally $110), at jessicaelliot.com

15% OFF AT LAYLA GRACE

Impress the little ones (and their parents!) on your list with Layla Grayce’s well-edited stock of one-of-a-kind toys and baby accessories

Discount: Site-wide on baby and kid products at laylagrayce.com by entering “CBB15” at checkout

Expiration: Dec. 31

Buy It! Blabla Schoolbook Monkey Rattles, $32 (originally $38), at laylagrayce.com

20% OFF AT INGRID & ISABEL

Discount: Site-wide at ingridandisabel.com by entering “PEOPLE1” at checkout

Expiration: Dec. 31

Buy It! Drape Dress, $62 (originally $78), at ingridandisabel.com, and Drape Top, $50 (originally $62), at ingridandisabel.com

20% OFF AT BOUMY

Boumy’s cozy slip-ons not only keep mini toes warm, but they’re also so well made you’ll pass them down for years

Discount: Site-wide at boumy.com by entering “CBBHOLIDAY20” at checkout

Expiration: Dec. 31

Buy It! Mocassin Sand, $24 (originally $32), at boumy.com

10% OFF AT MINTED

Discount: Site-wide at minted.com by entering “PEOPLE10” at checkout

Expiration: Dec. 31

Buy It! Twisted Peppermint Holiday Photo, $58 for 25 (originally $64 for 25), at minted.com

20% OFF AT 77 KIDS BY AMERICAN EAGLE

From plaid button-downs to ruffle-tiered skirts, get a jump start on your child’s holiday outfit at this hip kids boutique.

Discount: Site-wide (certain rules and exclusions apply) at 77kids.com by entering “49673041” online or “604” in stores at checkout

Expiration: Dec. 31

Buy It! Leopard Print Zip Coat, $39.60 (originally $49.50), at 77kids.com

10% OFF AT GIVE WINK

Stock up on well-crafted toys that will delight your little ones for years to come from this children’s e-shop.

Discount: Site-wide (excluding furniture and strollers) at givewink.com by entering “PEOPLE10” at checkout

Expiration: Dec. 31

Buy It! P’kolino Owl Puzzle, $18 (originally $19.99), at givewink.com

