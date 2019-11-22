This $10 Face Mask Advent Calendar Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving — of Glowing Skin, That Is

Image zoom

With the holidays on the horizon, now’s a good time to get a head start on gift shopping for everyone on your list. And if there happens to be a skincare-loving bestie on yours, we just found the coolest gift that will make them glow — this Freeman’s 12 Days of Masking set.

It features a variety of (you guessed it) 12 different face masks to give their beauty routine a much-needed boost during the cold, dry months of winter. Inside you’ll find masks for basically every skin need, including a gel cream for hydrating, charcoal mud for detoxifying, a gel peel-off for brightening. This fun gift set comes in an advent calendar-like display box, making it all the more fun to peel back a new flap each day to get your next skin-nourishing goodie. It’s like the gift that keeps on giving!

You’ve likely spotted Freeman’s in the beauty section at your local Walmart or drugstore. But in case you didn’t know, the nature-inspired skincare brand is known for its massive selection of award-winning, affordable face masks and other self-care products — meaning the masking gift set is super budget-friendly.

Ringing in at $10 (that’s 83 cents per mask), you could get a set for all the spa-loving ladies in your life and still snag one for yourself. Give them the gift of glowing skin this season with the Freeman’s 12 Days of Masking set and (unofficially) win the award for best gift giver.

Freeman's 12 Days of Masking Face Holiday Set, $10