12 Cheap (but Expensive-Looking!) Handbags to Shop on Amazon

It’s time to make room in your closet. Spring is just around the corner, meaning now is the perfect time to start building your new warm-weather wardrobe. And because we believe every new season calls for a new handbag (or three), we’ve scoured the seemingly infinite number of styles available on Amazon and found 12 of the coolest, trendiest, and most affordable bags to buy right now. Not only are they all under $100, but they look so expensive, they’ll have even the biggest bag snobs asking where you found them.

If you follow anyone in fashion on social media, you know that leather pouches, ’90s-style baguette shoulder bags, and woven leather handbags are just some of the major trends for the upcoming season — so when we stumbled upon this woven vegan leather tote for just $95, this retro-inspired baguette handbag on sale for only $25, and this aptly named “cloud” crossbody for $34, we knew we hit the handbag jackpot.

The bags we picked out below range from $16 to $95, so whether you’re looking for a sophisticated new work satchel or a trendy snakeskin belt bag, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down to check them out now, and prepare for compliments to roll in this spring.

Deluxity Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag with Tassel

This best-selling crossbody bag has garnered 3,400 five-star reviews thanks to its adorable style and roomy interior. “Very comfortable to wear and fits my full-size wallet, a small digital camera, my phone, passport, keys, AND sunglasses without losing its shape,” one shopper wrote. “It feels very high-quality and will be my favorite crossbody bag for a long time.”

Buy It! Deluxity Lightweight Medium Crossbody Bag with Tassel, $15.95; amazon.com

The Drop Avalon Shopper Tote Bag

This trendy asymmetric-handle tote is made from a super soft faux pebbled leather, and shoppers can’t get enough of how cute it is. “OMG! I absolutely LOVE this little dollop of extraordinary style,” one wrote. “Great bag, fab hue, excellent quality and style, I can’t say enough positives about it.”

Buy It! The Drop Avalon Shopper Tote Bag, $39.90; amazon.com

Lulu Dharma Napa Vegan Leather Tote

If you’re in the market for a chic vegan leather tote, we highly recommend scooping up this luxe-looking style from Lulu Dharma. It happens to be one of Oprah’s Favorite Travel Things of 2019, and for good reason! Available in a variety of colors, the $95 tote is the perfect size for traveling, work, and weekends.

Buy It! Lulu Dharma Napa Vegan Leather Tote, $95; amazon.com

Barabum Retro Classic Clutch Shoulder Baguette Handbag

Take a cue from stylish celebs like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kaia Gerber and carry a ’90s-inspired baguette shoulder bag this spring. We especially love this $25 option in brown.

Buy It! Barabum Retro Classic Clutch Shoulder Baguette Handbag, $24.99 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Kattee Vintage Genuine Leather Tote Shoulder Bag with Top Handles

Looking for a classic black leather tote that not only goes with everything already in your closet, but fits all of your everyday essentials in an organized fashion? Then this vintage-style leather tote is for you. Lightweight, spacious, and durable, the sleek tote can fit a laptop and whatever else you carry in your day-to-day with room to spare.

Buy It! Kattee Vintage Genuine Leather Tote Shoulder Bag with Top Handles, $49.99; amazon.com

Bokpld Pouch Dumpling Crossbody Bag Cloud Handbag

Puffy leather pouches have been spotted in the hands of celebrities and fashion influencers non-stop recently. If you’re trying to affordably get in on the trend, this “cloud” handbag is the way to do it. Carry it as a clutch or wear it as a crossbody bag, but no matter how you style it, we guarantee you’ll receive double-takes.

Buy It! Bokpld Pouch Dumpling Crossbody Bag Cloud Handbag, $33.55; amazon.com

The Drop Preston Belt Bag

This belt bag is the ultimate sporty-chic accessory. It combines one of the coolest bag silhouettes with an even trendier snakeskin pattern faux leather, making it a must-have for spring.

Buy It! The Drop Preston Belt Bag, $29.90; amazon.com

La’Festin Crossbody Handbags Lizard Pattern Leather Shoulder Tote

When we came across this top-handle crossbody bag, we couldn’t believe it was only $67. Not only is it adorable, but it looks so luxurious with its embossed leather texture, gold hardware, and quirky bee ornament. “I can’t begin to tell you how much I love these purses,” one customer wrote. “The colors are vibrant, the leather is genuine, and the hardware is lovely and adds a wonderful touch to the overall look. The bee is the icing on the cake!”

Buy It! La’Festin Crossbody Handbags Lizard Pattern Leather Shoulder Tote, $66.90; amazon.com

Cluci Backpack Leather Large Designer Travel Bag

Moms, travelers, and fashionistas alike love this backpack. It’s made from a water-resistant faux leather material that looks sleek and fashionable. Plus, it doubles as a diaper bag for moms on the go. “I wanted a bag that I could carry to an event with my children, (think, straw cup, diapers, snacks, etc.) without looking like I was carrying a diaper bag. This fit the bill for the entire week of events,” one shopper wrote. “It complemented each style of dress nicely and didn’t scream ‘DIAPER BAG.’ I carry it now to work. I can shove my wallet and all daily necessities (snacks, anyone?) inside without an issue.”

Buy It! Cluci Backpack Leather Large Designer Travel Bag, $37.99; amazon.com

TcIFE Satchel Shoulder Tote Bags and Wallets

Not only do you get a gorgeous satchel with this purchase, but you also get a matching zip-top wristlet — all for just $26. Don’t let the incredible price fool you: This satchel looks just as luxe as a designer bag. Plus, it’s available in 45 different colors and combinations, so you’re sure to find one that you love.

Buy It! TcIFE Satchel Shoulder Tote Bags and Wallets, $25.99; amazon.com

Masara Round Rivet Shoulder Crossbody Bag

Refresh your handbag collection with this cute circular crossbody bag with trendy gold hardware. Bonus: It can be carried as a cute top-handle bag, or you can go hands-free thanks to a removable leather strap.

Buy It! Masara Round Rivet Shoulder Crossbody Bag, $39.99 (orig. $75); amazon.com

The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag

Just like the bag above, this faux leather foldover number works as a top-handle bag or as a crossbody thanks to its removable strap. We especially love the croc-embossed faux leather material that gives it a sophisticated and trendy look.

Buy It! The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag, $39.90; amazon.com