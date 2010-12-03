1 Trend, 3 Ways: Cute (and Colorful!) Puffer Vests

Now that winter weather is finally kicking, Hollywood’s most stylish tots are busting out all kinds of adorable outerwear. We’ve spotted everyone from Lou Samuel to Zuma Rossdale bundled up in cozy puffer vests to keep warm. From fun prints and stripes to a solid color, they’re the perfect layering piece. Want one for your little one? We’ve rounded up our faves (for every budget!) in our Moms & Babies section.