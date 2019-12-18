Style

Mini Me! Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas and Her Daughter Twinned in the Viral Amazon Coat

One of this season’s hottest coats makes for the cutest family photos
Aubrie Sellers on Going Blonde for Love Actually Live: 'I Feel Like a Completely Different Person'

Aubrie Sellers is starring as Sarah through the end of December in the hit live production of the beloved holiday movie
Kourtney Kardashian Says Son Mason, 10, Already Has a Skincare Routine: 'He Loves to Do It'

The proud mom said she and Mason wrote down the steps to his skincare routine to keep in his bathroom drawer
Kate Spade's Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 40% Off Right Now

This is a sale you don’t want to miss
Kim Kardashian Wears a $60,000 Vintage Roberto Cavalli Crocodile Corset for a Night on the Town

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star pulled out a pricey piece for a karaoke night with friends
Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Posts First Makeup Tutorial Since College Admissions Scandal

"I don't know what to do," social media influencer Olivia Jade shared in a new 16-minute video, the first tutorial she's posted on her channel since her family's legal battle began earlier this year
Zappos Has Nike Sneakers on Sale for Just $45 — but Only Until Midnight

Hurry and score yours before this deal ends
Amazon Just Launched a Sale on the Viral ‘Amazon Coat’ That’s Only for Prime Members

Hurry, the deal ends soon!
The Gifts PEOPLE Editors Really Want This Holiday Season

Shoppers Say These $29 PJs Rival Designer Loungewear — and They're a Great Last-Minute Gift

The Brand Behind the Lip Balm Meghan Markle Once Raved About Has So Many Holiday Sets on Sale Right Now

5 Gorgeous Glitter Eyeshadows to Wear for the Holidays and Beyond, Starting at Just $4

Kylie Jenner Sings 'Rise and Shine' at Holiday Party, But Jokes She Wants to Get 'F---ing Paid'

During the Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty holiday party, Kris Jenner teared up while giving a heartfelt speech to their team — and Kylie went viral, again!

Jennifer Lopez's Sparkly Leggings Just Got Restocked on Amazon After Selling Out Almost Everywhere

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Very Rare Instagram Cameo to Wish Ashley Benson Happy Birthday

Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters' Most Epic Style Moments of 2019

Inside 48 Celebrity Closets That'll Blow Your Mind

Gisele Bündchen Wears Candice Swanepoel's Swimsuit Line in Sexy Mirror Selfie

Katie Holmes, Blake Lively, and More Stylish Celebs Keep Wearing This Teddy Coat (and We Found a $37 Dupe)

Real Housewives of Potomac's Robyn Dixon Explains Her Untraditional Engagement Ring

Sofia Richie Talks Having Sensitive Skin During Vogue Tutorial That Her Dad Lionel Crashes

Jessa Duggar Shares Her 'Super Easy' Secret to Curling Long Hair in 15 Minutes

Gabrielle Union Launches Inclusive Holiday Collection: 'If It Doesn't Fit Right, It Ain't Right'

Everything to Know About the Curated Ear Piercing Trend (Scarlett Johansson and Ashley Graham Are Big Fans)

Quick Change Artists! See the Stars Who Pack the Most Outfits Possible into One Short Day

Reese Witherspoon Shared Her Favorite Bulldog-Themed Gifts and They're Almost Too Cute

Erin Foster Celebrates Bachelorette Party in Aspen Ahead of New Year's Eve Wedding

Model Brooks Nader Is Married! See Her Gorgeous Oscar de la Renta Wedding Dress

Amazon Shoppers Say This Under-$60 Lace Dress Is Perfect for Holiday Parties

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Are Focused on Family and Giving Back This Holiday: 'It Means Everything to Us'

Amazon Just Launched an Exclusive Clothing Collection Full of Warm and Comfy Basics Under $45

This Influencer-Loved Chunky Knit Sweater Is Going for Just $35 Right Now

Queen Letizia Rewore a Skirt From Last Year That's So On Trend Right Now

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Dress Up as Danny and Sandy for First Time Since Grease

Reese Witherspoon’s On-Set Slippers Look So Comfortable That We Need Them for Ourselves

Kate Hudson's New Evening Collection for Happy x Nature Is Inspired by '70s Rock and Bianca Jagger

Kelly Ripa’s Wrap Dress Is on Major Sale at Nordstrom (Along with So Many Other Cute Reformation Dresses)

