All About August's Sturgeon Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

August begins and ends with a full moon.

This month's full moon, nicknamed the Sturgeon Moon, rises on Aug. 1 this year and reaches peak illumination at 11:32 a.m. PT — and fortunately for lunar lovers, it will also be a supermoon.

In fact, there will be four supermoons in 2023, and three back-to-back this summer: July's Buck Moon, August's Sturgeon Moon and the Blue Moon on Aug. 31! For the Sturgeon Moon, in particular, the power of this lunation will be felt two days before and four days after its peak.

Like most full moons, many of the monikers we use to describe them have historically come from "Native American, Colonial American or other traditional North American sources passed down through generations," according to The Old Farmer's Almanac.



Just as July's Buck Moon got its nickname from male deer (a.k.a. bucks) since it rises around the period their antlers are fully grown, the Aug. 1 full moon is named after a fish called a sturgeon, which was readily caught during this time of year in the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain.

While August's full moon — also a full moon in Aquarius — symbolically represents the time the mighty fish are ready to be caught and reeled in, astrologer Kyle Thomas tells PEOPLE the lunar display energetically means "this Air sign’s energy will be infused into our lives."

As it signifies the eleventh zodiac on the wheel and the polarity of Leo, "both [Aquarius and Leo] hold ties to our passions, sense of expression, aspirations and how we connect to others," says Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers.

To find out what August's Sturgeon moon could mean for you based on your zodiac sign, per Thomas' suggestions, read on!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

August's first full moon is likely to bring you bliss, Aries. According to Thomas, this lunation "will ignite your social sector," bringing many friends into your circle. The future is looking nothing but fun-filled!

"This is a fabulous time to throw a party, attend a mixer or try building your social media network online," he adds. Better yet, if you're single, Thomas suggests trying to meet "someone new through your acquaintances" — or perhaps, updating your dating profile.



Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Get ready to soar through the sky, Taurus. "Your brilliance, success and glory could literally light up the night!," says Thomas. "Major professional achievements or victories could be right around the corner, whether that’s in the form of a promotion, favorable publicity, an award or a new job offer."

Therefore, he suggests using "this this period to highlight your ambitions and reach toward them now." Onward and upward, Taurus!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It's time to seek adventure, Gemini. "The full moon will push you to explore horizons beyond your wildest dreams," says Thomas of your deeply curious nature that is soon to be activated.

"Use your enthusiasm to pursue long-distance travel or consider places you’d like to visit in the year to come," he continues. "If you’re involved in media, publishing, legalities or academics, a turning point is upon you."



Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Intimacy and trust will be put to the test, Cancer. Serious discussions might have to be had between you and someone you're attached to. "If you’re not happy, you may separate or be dealing with the final bits of a settlement," Thomas says.

On the other hand, he says "you could feel ready to merge closer in body, mind and spirit if you are aligned" with that person. "Assets and investments are also important near this time, so buy, sell or expect an important shift," Thomas adds.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Leo, partnerships are a main focus at this time. "Happy connections will see union, commitment, an engagement or even marriage," predicts Thomas. "Unhappy relationships may see the sudden revelation that it’s time to divorce or break-up, instead."

If you're single, Thomas suggests using this energy "to set dates with someone who possesses long term relationship potential." You got this, Leo!



Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Feeling busy, Virgo? Well, Thomas predicts this full moon will add even more to your plate.

"You could be tidying up a big career or job-related project or even leaving one employer behind to begin with another," he says. Therefore, if you're seeking a better work-life balance, he advises you "assess it this week."

To further capitalize on this cosmic flow, Thomas also suggests you "revamp your diet or fitness plan." Randomly, he says if you "want a pet," the Sturgeon moon "may also offer one to you."

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Libras that are single should get ready to mingle! "This is the most important lunation for singles to put themselves out there," says Thomas.

If the person you meet speaks to your soul, Thomas says "couples can use that vibe to bring more spice into their relationship." He adds, "Creativity and fertility are also spotlit at this time."



Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Thanks to August's first full moon, home and family will be top of mind for Scorpios.

"You may be shifting from one location to the next, getting into real estate or deciding to renovate or redecorate," suggests Thomas. "Another way this could affect you is that you need to step in to help a family member, potentially even a parent."



Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Get read to share, Sagittarius! Thomas says the Sturgeon moon will have you bursting at the seems, whether it be distributing "your ideas and thoughts to the world" or "debuting a big communications-related project."

If there's time in your schedule, Thomas also puts forth the idea that "you could be bounding around on a road trip or flight." In that case, bon voyage!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A finance-filled future is headed your way, Capricorn. Generally speaking, Thomas says "money is coming and going out of your accounts at this time." As a result, he reveals that "this is a fabulous moment to invest or look into building your wealth even more."

Thomas puts forth the idea, perhaps, "a new raise or job offer could also present itself." If not and you're looking to monetize more, he suggests "looking for a new employer or side hustle."



Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It's time to take center stage, Aquarius! "You will now see the realization of a dearly important personal project, hope or dream," says Thomas. "You must stand in your power and assert yourself and command your way like you’re royalty."

Furthermore, Thomas predicts that a "big shift or revelation may manifest around a personal relationship, too." Get excited!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It's time to rest and recharge, Pisces. "This lunation could have you feeling a bit overworked and burnt out, but is giving you the chance to recharge your batteries," says Thomas. "Pay attention to your dreams and any hunches that come through."

Thomas suggests one more way this lunation could have an affect on you. He predicts a secret you might be keeping could "pop out now" — or if not you, perhaps a secret someone else has could come to light.

