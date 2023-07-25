'Indiana Jones' Stunt Performer Lights Himself on Fire During SAG Strike Rally: 'Tired of Being Burned'

A stunt performer in Georgia joined the SAG-AFTRA strike the best way he knows how.

Stunt coordinator Mike Massa was one of many members of Atlanta's stunt community who gathered at Covert Camera Vehicles on Monday to show solidarity with Hollywood actors who have been on strike since July 13. (Writers have been striking since May 2.)

According to WSB-TV, the group gathered at the site of the tracking vehicle company and expressed their concerns, including stunt performer Elena Sanchez who read aloud, "Eighty-seven percent of the 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members make less than $26,000 a year. Which means they do not qualify for health insurance."

The event concluded with a stunt by Massa, who walked on the stage holding a "SAG-AFTRA on Strike" sign while being lit on fire. (A "fire team" was nearby to help safely pull off the stunt.)

He proudly shared the moment on his Instagram in a joint post with Sanchez, writing in the caption, "We are tired of being burned by the AMPTP," which is the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Massa's participation in the event comes after he spent 10 months working on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, serving as one of Harrison Ford's stunt doubles.

He chronicled his experience at the film's premiere through a series of Instagram photos, writing that he "worked with some amazing people" and made "memories of a lifetime." His stunt work has also been seen in television projects including the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 and Stranger Things.

Mario Tama/Getty

Speaking about his reason for taking action in the event, he shared in an Instagram post after the rally, "We wanted to make a statement, and I think we did! It was great to see such a great turnout from our local Stunt community, local leadership, and actors who showed up to support us. It was a great day!"

SAG-AFTRA announced it had initiated a strike after failed contract negotiations with the AMPTP. SAG President Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director and chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, shared the news at a press conference, noting it was a unanimous vote.

In a speech, Drescher called the studios "greedy" and said working actors are being "victimized" by them. During negotiations with the AMPTP, SAG-AFTRA has been seeking pay and residual increases, higher caps on pension and health contributions, and regulating the use of artificial intelligence, among other issues.

“They plead poverty that they're losing money left and right while giving hundreds of millions of dollars to their CEOs. It is disgusting. Shame on them. They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment. We stand in solidarity in unprecedented unity,” Drescher said.



The AMPTP said in a statement earlier that day, "We are deeply disappointed that SAG-AFTRA has decided to walk away from negotiations. This is the Union's choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses, and more."

"Rather than continuing to negotiate, SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods. There are 160,000 members of SAG-AFTRA and over 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America."

