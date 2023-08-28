The 2023 Streamys Were Sunday Night: Here Are the Red Carpet Photos You Don't Want to Miss

The 2023 Streamys were one for the books, with YouTube star MrBeast leading the pack with five nominations, and big names including the Jonas Brothers, Ice Spice, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Charli D’Amelio and Alix Earle vying for awards, too.



Before MatPat took the stage to host the annual event in L.A., some of the biggest names in content creation hit the red carpet — check out their arrivals here!

