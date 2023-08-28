Celebrity The 2023 Streamys Were Sunday Night: Here Are the Red Carpet Photos You Don't Want to Miss See some of the biggest names in content creation arriving at the annual event in L.A. By People Staff Published on August 28, 2023 01:14PM EDT Meghan Trainor at the 2023 Streamys. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images The 2023 Streamys were one for the books, with YouTube star MrBeast leading the pack with five nominations, and big names including the Jonas Brothers, Ice Spice, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Charli D’Amelio and Alix Earle vying for awards, too. Before MatPat took the stage to host the annual event in L.A., some of the biggest names in content creation hit the red carpet — check out their arrivals here! 01 of 23 Madi Monroe Madi Monroe. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 02 of 23 Bella Poarch Bella Poarch. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 03 of 23 Avani Gregg Avani Gregg. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 04 of 23 Drew Afualo Drew Afualo. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty 05 of 23 Dream Dream. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty 06 of 23 Airrack Airrack. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 07 of 23 Chris Olsen Chris Olsen. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 08 of 23 Kai Cenat Kai Cenat. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 09 of 23 Delaney Rowe Delaney Rowe. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 10 of 23 xQc xQc. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 11 of 23 Aino Jawo & Caroline Hjelt of Icona Pop Aino Jawo & Carolina Hjelt of Icona Pop. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 12 of 23 Haley Pham & Ryan Trahan Haley Pham & Ryan Trahan. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty 13 of 23 Keith Lee Keith Lee. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock 14 of 23 Dylan Mulvaney Dylan Mulvaney. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 15 of 23 Pinkydoll Pinkydoll. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 16 of 23 Tana Mongeau Tana Mongeau. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 17 of 23 Shea Couleé Shea Couleé. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 18 of 23 Hila & Ethan Klein Hila Klein & Ethan Klein. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 19 of 23 Jay Shetty Jay Shetty. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 20 of 23 Brianna Chickenfry Brianna Chickenfry. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 21 of 23 Keith Habersberger & Zach Kornfeld of The Try Guys Keith Habersberger & Zach Kornfeld of The Try Guys. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 22 of 23 Enola Bedard Enola Bedard. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic 23 of 23 Meghan Trainor Meghan Trainor. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images