The 2023 Streamys Were Sunday Night: Here Are the Red Carpet Photos You Don't Want to Miss

See some of the biggest names in content creation arriving at the annual event in L.A.

By People Staff
Published on August 28, 2023 01:14PM EDT
Meghan Trainor Streamy Awards 08 27 23
Meghan Trainor at the 2023 Streamys. Photo:

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

The 2023 Streamys were one for the books, with YouTube star MrBeast leading the pack with five nominations, and big names including the Jonas BrothersIce SpiceHailey Baldwin BieberCharli D’Amelio and Alix Earle vying for awards, too.

Before MatPat took the stage to host the annual event in L.A., some of the biggest names in content creation hit the red carpet — check out their arrivals here!

01 of 23

Madi Monroe

The 2023 Streamy Awards
Madi Monroe.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
02 of 23

Bella Poarch

The 2023 Streamy Awards
Bella Poarch.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
03 of 23

Avani Gregg

The 2023 Streamy Awards
Avani Gregg.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
04 of 23

Drew Afualo

The 2023 Streamy Awards
Drew Afualo.

 Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty
05 of 23

Dream

The 2023 Streamy Awards
Dream.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty 
06 of 23

Airrack

2023 Streamy Awards
Airrack.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
07 of 23

Chris Olsen

streamy awards
Chris Olsen.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 
08 of 23

Kai Cenat

the 2023 Streamy Awards
Kai Cenat.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
09 of 23

Delaney Rowe

streamy awards
Delaney Rowe.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 
10 of 23

xQc

streamy awards
xQc.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty 
11 of 23

Aino Jawo & Caroline Hjelt of Icona Pop

The 2023 Streamy Awards
Aino Jawo & Carolina Hjelt of Icona Pop.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
12 of 23

Haley Pham & Ryan Trahan

The 2023 Streamy Awards
Haley Pham & Ryan Trahan.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty 
13 of 23

Keith Lee

The 2023 Streamy Awards
Keith Lee.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock 
14 of 23

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan Mulvaney.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
15 of 23

Pinkydoll

Pinkydoll
Pinkydoll.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
16 of 23

Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau
Tana Mongeau.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
17 of 23

Shea Couleé

Shea Coulee
Shea Couleé.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
18 of 23

Hila & Ethan Klein

Hila Klein and Ethan Klein
Hila Klein & Ethan Klein.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
19 of 23

Jay Shetty

Jay Shetty
Jay Shetty.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
20 of 23

Brianna Chickenfry

Brianna Chickenfry
Brianna Chickenfry.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
21 of 23

Keith Habersberger & Zach Kornfeld of The Try Guys

Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld
Keith Habersberger & Zach Kornfeld of The Try Guys.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
22 of 23

Enola Bedard

Enola Bedard attends the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Enola Bedard.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
23 of 23

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor Streamy Awards 08 27 23
Meghan Trainor.

Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images
