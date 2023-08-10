Streamy Awards Host MatPat Calls on Tana Mongeau and More Content Creators to Help Perfect the 2023 Show (Exclusive)

The 2023 Streamy Awards will stream live on Streamy social channels on Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis headshot
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2023 12:00PM EDT

Social media star MatPat is ready to make the 2023 Streamy Awards as scientifically great as possible.

The Game Theorists creator, who is serving as host of this year’s show, has amassed a team of content creator experts who will help him “science the heck out of the Streamys,” he says in a promo clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

In the clip, MatPat, 36, calls on Avani Gregg, Markell Washington, Merrick Hanna, Zach Kornfeld of The Try Guys, Tana Mongeau, Brandon Rogers, Michael Le, Rich Black Guy and the duo Rhett & Link to help him figure out the best way to “capture the audience’s attention.”

"We want to hit that sweet spot between boring and messy,” Mongeau, who is in charge of the seating chart, says, while Kornfeld offers advice on how to be a fabulous host: “You need someone who’s a performer.”

At one point, Rhett & Link say it’s all about “the sauce,” while MatPat’s suggestion that he play the ukulele is flat-out rejected.

By the end of the clip, the scientific data he’s assembled has only one conclusion: he will make the perfect host.

Here Are All the Nominations for the 2023 Streamy Awards from Ice Spice to Mr Beast to Charli D'Amelio
Streamy Awards nominees Ice Spice, MrBeast and Charli D'Amelio.

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Emma McIntyre/Getty 

The Streamy Awards, now in its 13th year, honors digital creators in categories like music, beauty, comedy, food, gaming, sports, podcasts and more.

YouTube star MrBeast leads the pack this year with five nominations, including creator of the year, while other stars — some on the rise, some more established — will also vie for prizes, including Jonas Brothers, Ice Spice, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Charli D’Amelio and Alix Earle.

For the first time, this year’s Streamys will include a Sound of the Year award, a collaboration with Rolling Stone that honors the most impactful songs of the year.

This year’s show will stream live on Streamy social channels on Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Collection
Selena Gomez to Host First Annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit for Mental Health This Fall (Exclusive)
Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Taylor Swift Announces '1989 (Taylor's Version),' Receives 8-Minute Deafening Standing Ovation at Last L.A. Show
Bobbi Althoff and Drake
Bobbi Althoff Reveals How She Landed Her Drake Interview: 'I Decided to Just Go For It and Shoot My Shot'
Singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur, dancer and activist Olivia Newton-John is photographed with husband John Easterling at their home on April 6, 2018
Olivia Newton-John’s Widower Says They Committed to 'Love Each Other Forever or Until the End of Time' (Exclusive)
Grupo Frontera Talks Bad Bunny Collab, El Comienzo and Reveals Why Payo Initially Ignored the Invite to Join the Band
Grupo Frontera's Payo Initially Ignored Juan's Message to Join the Band — So They Texted His Dad (Exclusive)
BeyoncÃ©Â Security Guard Goes Viral After Fans Spot Handsome Smile During 'Mute'
Beyoncé's Security Guard Goes Viral After Fans Spot His 'Impressed' Smile During Her 'Energy' Performance
Selena Gomez Attends Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert With Sister Gracie
Selena Gomez Attends BFF Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert with Sister Gracie
Charles Esten Interview - Press Images
Charles Esten Breaks Debut Album News, Talks Eric Paslay Collab and Upcoming 'Nashville' Reunion Tour (Exclusive)
Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Carly Rae Jepsen Tells Crowd 'No One's Getting Electrocuted Tonight' After NYC Show Canceled Due to Lightning
Bethany Joy Lenz's 'Playful' New Single 'Strawberries' Taps Into Facing Insecurities but 'Coming Out on Top'
Bethany Joy Lenz's 'Playful' New Single 'Strawberries' Taps Into Female Insecurities and 'Coming Out on Top' (Exclusive)
LaKeith Stanfield in "The Changeling," premiering September 8, 2023 on Apple TV+
LaKeith Stanfield Is a New Dad with a Missing Wife in Chilling First Trailer for 'The Changeling'
Taylor Swift Leads 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations â See the Full List
Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus and More Lead 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations — See the List!
DJ Casper dead
DJ Casper, the Hitmaker Behind the 'Cha Cha Slide,' Dead of Cancer at 58: Report
Olivia Newton-John with husband John Easterling and daughter Chloe Lattanzi
Olivia Newton-John's Family Reveal 'Supernatural' Encounters with Her 1 Year After Her Death (Exclusive)
Joe Lycett Harry Styles portrait hockney
Comedian Shares Joke Portrait of Harry Styles and Says Singer Reached Out to Buy It 'Immediately'
Tomorrow X Together photographed at 2023 Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, Illinois on August 5, 2023.
Lollapalooza 2023: All the Best Portraits and Performances from Chicago's Annual Festival (Exclusive)