Social media star MatPat is ready to make the 2023 Streamy Awards as scientifically great as possible.

The Game Theorists creator, who is serving as host of this year’s show, has amassed a team of content creator experts who will help him “science the heck out of the Streamys,” he says in a promo clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

In the clip, MatPat, 36, calls on Avani Gregg, Markell Washington, Merrick Hanna, Zach Kornfeld of The Try Guys, Tana Mongeau, Brandon Rogers, Michael Le, Rich Black Guy and the duo Rhett & Link to help him figure out the best way to “capture the audience’s attention.”

"We want to hit that sweet spot between boring and messy,” Mongeau, who is in charge of the seating chart, says, while Kornfeld offers advice on how to be a fabulous host: “You need someone who’s a performer.”

At one point, Rhett & Link say it’s all about “the sauce,” while MatPat’s suggestion that he play the ukulele is flat-out rejected.

By the end of the clip, the scientific data he’s assembled has only one conclusion: he will make the perfect host.

Streamy Awards nominees Ice Spice, MrBeast and Charli D'Amelio. Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic; Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Emma McIntyre/Getty

The Streamy Awards, now in its 13th year, honors digital creators in categories like music, beauty, comedy, food, gaming, sports, podcasts and more.

YouTube star MrBeast leads the pack this year with five nominations, including creator of the year, while other stars — some on the rise, some more established — will also vie for prizes, including Jonas Brothers, Ice Spice, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Charli D’Amelio and Alix Earle.

For the first time, this year’s Streamys will include a Sound of the Year award, a collaboration with Rolling Stone that honors the most impactful songs of the year.

This year’s show will stream live on Streamy social channels on Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

