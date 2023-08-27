Kai Cenat Wins Streamer of the Year at 2023 Streamy Awards After Chaotic N.Y.C. Giveaway

Kai Cenat won big at the 2023 Streamy Awards!

The 21-year-old Twitch video game streamer won Streamer of the Year at the annual award show, which honors digital creators in categories like music, beauty, comedy, food, gaming, sports, podcasts and more.

"Man, if you was to tell me I'll be winning this back-to-back years in a row a few years ago, I would have laughed and not even believed you," Cenat said while accepting the award.

"This year has been crazy, and I want to go ahead and thank God first. I want to thank my team. I want y’all to understand that God is real," he added. "I'm just so blessed."

The big win came less than a month after a New York City PlayStation giveaway led to massive chaos and resulted in him being arrested and charged. Cenat was also up for the Just Chatting award, which went to Quackity.



Kai Cenat. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Cenat, who has 6.6 million followers on Twitch, is known for his YouTube livestreams and comedic content. His sleep streams alone — in which he posts content from when he is sleeping — earn him more than $285,000 per year, according to Best Sports Betting Canada.

Cenat broke the record for most active subscribers on Twitch in March after streaming uninterrupted for 30 days, NBC News reported. He has also been temporarily banned from Twitch on five occasions.

On Friday, the talent firm Night — which represents MrBeast — added Twitch to its roster of clients, according to Variety.

After the riot in New York City’s Union Square, Cenat was charged with one felony (first-degree riot, causing public injury and damage) and two misdemeanors (inciting a riot and unlawful assembly), ABC News reported.

One week later, Cenat apologized for his actions in a Twitch livestream, saying he was “disappointed” with the event and with the behavior of many of his followers.

"It was never my intentions for things to happen the way it happened," Cenat said, adding that the next time he would "make the right calls and do it the correct way."

He went on to say he would "have to chill for a little bit" from his appearances on social media due to "court dates that I've got to appear to."



The 2023 Streamy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 27 on YouTube.