How to Watch the 2023 Streamy Awards

Published on August 25, 2023
Armani White, Tana Mongeau, Dylan Mulvaney
Tana Mongeau (middle) and Dylan Mulvaney (right) are set to present at the 2023 Streamy Awards, and Sound of the Year nominee Armani White is slated to perform. Photo:

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Frazer Harrison/WireImage; Matt Winkelmeyer/Variety via Getty

Get ready to watch your favorite creators at the 2023 Streamy Awards!

The annual award ceremony — which has honored digital creators in categories like music, comedy, food and gaming since 2009 — has a star-studded lineup for its 13th show, which will be airing on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

You can catch the entire award show right here on People.com as well as on the Streamys social channels and at streamys.watch.

Hosted by The Game Theorists’ MatPat — a seven-time Streamy winner himself — the ceremony will include presenters Tana Mongeau, Chris Olsen, Dylan Mulvaney, Drew Afualo, Delaney Rowe, Kris Collins, Pinkydoll, Anna Sitar, Brianna Chickenfry and xQc.

YouTubers Dream, Ryan Trahan, Happy Kelli, Supercar Blondie, Michelle Khare, as well as YouTube-famous duos Smosh, Rhett and Link, and Colin and Samir are also on the presenter lineup.

Also slated to appear are comedian Druski, singer-songwriter Lizzy McAlpine, and wrestlers Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega.

RuPaul's Drag Race star Shea Couleé will also grace the Streamys' stage, interacting with the audience throughout the night as the ceremony’s designated “crowd surfer.”

Dance-pop duo Icona Pop is also set to perform two tracks — their new single “Fall In Love'' and their 2013 hit “I Love It.”

Armani White, who is nominated for Sound of the Year (a brand new award) at the ceremony, will take over the stage to perform a medley of his songs "BILLIE EILISH" and "SILVER TOOTH.”

Other artists up for the new music-focused award — a collaboration with Rolling Stone — are Kaliii, PinkPantheress, Ice Spice, d4vd, Meghan Trainor, Coi Leray, Big Boss Vette, Sam Smith and Kim Petras and Doechii.

This year, the Streamys Creator Honors — a segment in which past winners recognize creators whose content and work has inspired them — will be presented by Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, fitness influencer Blogilates and YouTuber Brandon Rogers.

YouTuber MrBeast — who runs the second most-subscribed channel on the platform — leads this year’s Streamys in nominations, earning five nods including Creator of the Year.

Other stars up for awards at the ceremony include Jonas Brothers, Hailey Bieber, Charli D’Amelio, Alix Earle, Kate Hudson, Paris Hilton, and Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch.

This year’s nominees for the coveted Breakout Creator award include presenters Dylan Mulvaney and Drew Afualo, as well as TikTokers Jake Shane and Keith Lee.

