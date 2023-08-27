Streamy Awards 2023: Winners List (Updating Live)

MatPat hosted the ceremony, honoring digital creators in categories like music, comedy, food and gaming

By Brian Brant
The 2023 Streamy Awards have arrived!

Since 2009, the annual award show has honored those creators in categories such as music, comedy, food, and gaming. And for the first time, this year’s Streamys includs a Sound of the Year award, a collaboration with Rolling Stone that honors the most impactful songs of the year.

YouTube star MrBeast leads the pack this year with five nominations, including creator of the year, while other stars — some on the rise, some more established — will also vie for prizes, including Jonas BrothersIce SpiceHailey Baldwin BieberCharli D’Amelio and Alix Earle.

And besides the trophies, there's all sorts of fun with The Game Theorists creator and seven-time winner MatPat as host. The ceremony will include presenters Tana MongeauChris OlsenDylan Mulvaney, Drew Afualo, Delaney Rowe, Kris Collins, Pinkydoll, Anna Sitar, Brianna Chickenfry and xQc.

YouTubers Dream, Ryan Trahan, Happy Kelli, Supercar Blondie, Michelle Khare, as well as YouTube-famous duos Smosh, Rhett and Link, and Colin and Samir are also on the presenter lineup.

Read on for all the winners at the 2023 Streamy Awards.

JUST CHATTING        

HasanAbi
Kai Cenat
Quackity  —  WINNER
xQc
YourRAGE

SUBJECT AWARDS

COMEDY       

DeMarcus Shawn
Kris Collins
Lucas Lopez
The McFarlands
RDCWorld  —  WINNER

BEAUTY

Brad Mondo
colleen.makeupp
Mikayla Nogueira  —   WINNER
MissDarcei 
NikkieTutorials


FIRST PERSON         

Airrack
BENOFTHEWEEK
Danny Duncan
Ryan Trahan  — WINNER
Safiya Nygaard

TECHNOLOGY          

iJustine
Linus Tech Tips
Marques Brownlee  — WINNER
Mrwhosetheboss
Supercar Blondie

COLLABORATION

albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush
Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD
Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs
Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy
MrBeast, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time   —  WINNER

ANIMATED

Haminations
HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop —   WINNER
Jaiden Animations
The Land of Boggs
MeatCanyon

LEARNING AND EDUCATION    

Big Weird World
Colin and Samir
TierZoo – WINNER
Tom Scott
Veritasium

UNSCRIPTED SERIES   
Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare
Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg
Hot Ones • First We Feast
I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla
Sam and Colby   —   WINNER

SCRIPTED SERIES

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers — WINNER
Dhar Mann
The Game Theorists
Ginormo! • Steven He
RDCWorld

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Austen Alexander
Doctor Mike
Dr Julie –  WINNER
HealthyGamerGG
LeanBeefPatty

SHORT FORM          

the cheeky boyos
Chris Olsen  – WINNER
Connor Price
Elyse Myers
Rich Black Guy

LIFESTYLE 

AMP – WINNER
Bretman Rock
Charli D'Amelio
Kara and Nate
Sofia Richie Grainge

CRAFT AWARDS

CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ashley Xu
Cole Walliser
Lyrical Lemonade
Recider – WINNER
Will Freeark

EDITING
Cooking With Lynja
Jet Lag: The Game
Kelly Wakasa
Savanah Moss
Yes Theory – WINNER

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS         
Buttered Side Down
Corridor Crew
Justin Yi
SoKrispyMedia
Zach King – WINNER

WRITING
CalebCity
Dami Lee
Josh Zilberberg
Leo González – WINNER

The 2023 Streamy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 27 on YouTube.

