Streamy Awards 2023: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2023 Streamy Awards have arrived!

Since 2009, the annual award show has honored those creators in categories such as music, comedy, food, and gaming. And for the first time, this year’s Streamys includs a Sound of the Year award, a collaboration with Rolling Stone that honors the most impactful songs of the year.

YouTube star MrBeast leads the pack this year with five nominations, including creator of the year, while other stars — some on the rise, some more established — will also vie for prizes, including Jonas Brothers, Ice Spice, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Charli D’Amelio and Alix Earle.

And besides the trophies, there's all sorts of fun with The Game Theorists creator and seven-time winner MatPat as host. The ceremony will include presenters Tana Mongeau, Chris Olsen, Dylan Mulvaney, Drew Afualo, Delaney Rowe, Kris Collins, Pinkydoll, Anna Sitar, Brianna Chickenfry and xQc.

YouTubers Dream, Ryan Trahan, Happy Kelli, Supercar Blondie, Michelle Khare, as well as YouTube-famous duos Smosh, Rhett and Link, and Colin and Samir are also on the presenter lineup.



Read on for all the winners at the 2023 Streamy Awards.

JUST CHATTING

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity — WINNER

xQc

YourRAGE

SUBJECT AWARDS

COMEDY

DeMarcus Shawn

Kris Collins

Lucas Lopez

The McFarlands

RDCWorld — WINNER

BEAUTY

Brad Mondo

colleen.makeupp

Mikayla Nogueira — WINNER

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials



FIRST PERSON

Airrack

BENOFTHEWEEK

Danny Duncan

Ryan Trahan — WINNER

Safiya Nygaard

TECHNOLOGY

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee — WINNER

Mrwhosetheboss

Supercar Blondie

COLLABORATION



albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush

Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD

Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs

Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy

MrBeast, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time — WINNER

ANIMATED

Haminations

HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop — WINNER

Jaiden Animations

The Land of Boggs

MeatCanyon

LEARNING AND EDUCATION

Big Weird World

Colin and Samir

TierZoo – WINNER

Tom Scott

Veritasium



UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

Sam and Colby — WINNER

SCRIPTED SERIES

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers — WINNER

Dhar Mann

The Game Theorists

Ginormo! • Steven He

RDCWorld

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Austen Alexander

Doctor Mike

Dr Julie – WINNER

HealthyGamerGG

LeanBeefPatty

SHORT FORM

the cheeky boyos

Chris Olsen – WINNER

Connor Price

Elyse Myers

Rich Black Guy

LIFESTYLE

AMP – WINNER

Bretman Rock

Charli D'Amelio

Kara and Nate

Sofia Richie Grainge

CRAFT AWARDS

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ashley Xu

Cole Walliser

Lyrical Lemonade

Recider – WINNER

Will Freeark

EDITING

Cooking With Lynja

Jet Lag: The Game

Kelly Wakasa

Savanah Moss

Yes Theory – WINNER

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS

Buttered Side Down

Corridor Crew

Justin Yi

SoKrispyMedia

Zach King – WINNER

WRITING

CalebCity

Dami Lee

Josh Zilberberg

Leo González – WINNER

The 2023 Streamy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 27 on YouTube.

