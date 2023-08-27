Human Interest Streamy Awards 2023: Winners List (Updating Live) MatPat hosted the ceremony, honoring digital creators in categories like music, comedy, food and gaming By Brian Brant Brian Brant Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 27, 2023 09:19PM EDT 2023 Streamy Awards. Photo: Streamy Awards/Youtube The 2023 Streamy Awards have arrived! Since 2009, the annual award show has honored those creators in categories such as music, comedy, food, and gaming. And for the first time, this year’s Streamys includs a Sound of the Year award, a collaboration with Rolling Stone that honors the most impactful songs of the year. YouTube star MrBeast leads the pack this year with five nominations, including creator of the year, while other stars — some on the rise, some more established — will also vie for prizes, including Jonas Brothers, Ice Spice, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Charli D’Amelio and Alix Earle. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. And besides the trophies, there's all sorts of fun with The Game Theorists creator and seven-time winner MatPat as host. The ceremony will include presenters Tana Mongeau, Chris Olsen, Dylan Mulvaney, Drew Afualo, Delaney Rowe, Kris Collins, Pinkydoll, Anna Sitar, Brianna Chickenfry and xQc. YouTubers Dream, Ryan Trahan, Happy Kelli, Supercar Blondie, Michelle Khare, as well as YouTube-famous duos Smosh, Rhett and Link, and Colin and Samir are also on the presenter lineup. Read on for all the winners at the 2023 Streamy Awards. JUST CHATTING HasanAbiKai CenatQuackity — WINNERxQcYourRAGE SUBJECT AWARDS COMEDY DeMarcus ShawnKris CollinsLucas LopezThe McFarlandsRDCWorld — WINNER BEAUTY Brad Mondocolleen.makeuppMikayla Nogueira — WINNERMissDarcei NikkieTutorials FIRST PERSON AirrackBENOFTHEWEEKDanny DuncanRyan Trahan — WINNERSafiya Nygaard TECHNOLOGY iJustineLinus Tech TipsMarques Brownlee — WINNERMrwhosethebossSupercar Blondie COLLABORATIONalbert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef RushCleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHDCooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan VlogsHaley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economyMrBeast, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time — WINNER ANIMATED HaminationsHELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop — WINNERJaiden AnimationsThe Land of BoggsMeatCanyon LEARNING AND EDUCATION Big Weird WorldColin and SamirTierZoo – WINNERTom ScottVeritasium UNSCRIPTED SERIES Challenge Accepted • Michelle KhareChicken Shop Date • Amelia DimoldenbergHot Ones • First We FeastI spent a day with • Anthony PadillaSam and Colby — WINNER SCRIPTED SERIES BRYCE • Brandon Rogers — WINNERDhar MannThe Game TheoristsGinormo! • Steven HeRDCWorld HEALTH AND WELLNESS Austen AlexanderDoctor MikeDr Julie – WINNERHealthyGamerGGLeanBeefPatty SHORT FORM the cheeky boyosChris Olsen – WINNERConnor PriceElyse MyersRich Black Guy LIFESTYLE AMP – WINNERBretman RockCharli D'AmelioKara and NateSofia Richie Grainge CRAFT AWARDS CINEMATOGRAPHYAshley XuCole WalliserLyrical LemonadeRecider – WINNERWill Freeark EDITINGCooking With LynjaJet Lag: The GameKelly WakasaSavanah MossYes Theory – WINNER VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS Buttered Side DownCorridor CrewJustin YiSoKrispyMediaZach King – WINNER WRITINGCalebCityDami LeeJosh ZilberbergLeo González – WINNER MatPat Calls Hosting Streamy Awards ‘Bucket List Item,’ Adds Show Reflects ‘Past, Present and Future’ (Exclusive) The 2023 Streamy Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 27 on YouTube.