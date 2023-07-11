Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill Among 2023 Global Citizen Festival Headliners

The annual festival will be held in New York City on Sept. 23

Published on July 11, 2023
Anthony Kiedas of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill
Global Citizen Festival is back with an iconic lineup!

On Tuesday, Global Citizen announced the festival's return in New York City with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lauryn Hill as headliners.

Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray and Stray Kids are also set to perform.

The free, ticketed event — which brings people together through music and activism — will take place on the Great Lawn of Central Park in New York City on Saturday, Sept. 23.

"The 2023 Global Citizen Festival campaign takes aim at the major issues perpetuating extreme poverty, including the impacts of climate change on the Global South, the inequities affecting women and girls around the world, and the global hunger crisis, and will call on governments to protect and defend advocates everywhere," a press release read.

Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray
Megan Thee Stallion; Conan Gray.

Erika Goldring/Getty, Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic

The statement continued, "The campaign will unite millions of voices, amplified by the world’s biggest artists, to demand urgent action from world leaders gathering in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly in September."

Hugh Evans, co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen expressed his determination to drive results through the festival.

“COP27, this year’s G7, the World Bank Spring Meetings and the Paris climate finance summit all failed to deliver tangible results, or disruption of the world’s unjust systems,” he said in the release. “But complacency can’t win. If we want to see breakthroughs on development and climate change, we need the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and all G7 nations to meet the urgency of the hour. Every single citizen has a vital role to play, and together, we must be laser-focused on driving results and impact in September.”  

South Korean K-pop group Stray Kids performs during a K-pop concert as part of Seoul Festa 2022
Stray Kids.

JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty

Tickets for the festival are free and earned by joining the movement and taking action on the Global Citizen app or at www.globalcitizen.org.

Last year's festival performers in NYC included MetallicaCharlie PuthJonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah CareyMickey Guyton and Rosalía. Meanwhile, the festival in Accra, Ghana's iconic Black Star Square saw live performances from UsherSZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and TEMS.

For more information about the 2023 Global Citizen Festival, visit www.globalcitizen.org, and follow @glblctzn on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and YouTube.

