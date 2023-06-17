Linda Hamilton Joins Netflix's 'Stranger Things' for Its Final Season

'The Terminator' actress rounds out a list of '80s icons who have appeared on the Netflix megahit over the course of its five seasons

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 17, 2023 06:40PM EDT
Linda Hamilton
Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

There's a new player coming to Hawkins! Netflix has announced that Linda Hamilton will join the cast of Stranger Things for the fifth and final season of its hit sci fi-thriller series,. 

In addition to Hamilton, fans will see the return of the main cast they know and love including including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke.

As the gang failed to defeat Vecna in season 4, Jamie Campbell Bower will also return as the Big Bad.

Though the 66-year-old Terminator star is joining the ranks, back in August 2022, the Duffer Brothers revealed they were trying their best not to add any new characters into the new season in order to be mindful about wrapping up the stories for the current players. 

"We're doing our best to resist [adding new characters] for Season 5," Matt told Indiewire. "We're trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters, I guess." His twin Ross added, "We've got a great cast of characters here, and actors, and any moment we're spending with a new character, we're taking time away from one of the other actors."

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix Â©Â 2022
Netflix

Following the release of the show’s penultimate fourth season in July 2022, the Duffers revealed that the highly anticipated fifth installment would be its last the following February. 

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," they wrote in a statement at the time. "It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you'll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurling toward our finale."

The siblings also confirmed that season 5 will feature a time jump to give a more accurate portrayal of the show’s once child stars as they’ve grown up with the show. 

"Ideally, we'd have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that," Ross told TVLine. "So these are all discussions we're going to have with our writers when we start the room up."

While plot details have remained closely guarded, the show creators and cast members have teased that viewers are in for an emotional finale.

Ross revealed that a few Netflix executives teared up when they announced their plans for season 5.

"We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it," he told TheWrap. "I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild."

Harbour affirmed the emotional finale to come, telling Variety in May 2022 that he knows how the series ends — and "it's quite moving and quite beautiful."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seasons 1–4 of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix.

Related Articles
Pat Sajak
Pat Sajak Lines Up Next Gig After 'Wheel of Fortune' Retirement News
Squid Game
'Squid Game: The Challenge' Gets the Green Light for November — See the First Teaser!
Wednesday. (L to R) Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin in episode 104 of Wednesday.
Jenna Ortega and Her 'Wednesday' Costars Break Down Fans' Biggest Theories Ahead of Season 2
Dallas stars Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Charlene Tilton, Audrey Landers, Steve Kanaly, Joan Van Ark, Sheree Wilson and Cathy Podewell, as well as director Michael Preece, reunited up in Palm Springs, California, on Tuesday in honor of the show's 45th anniversary and PEOPLE has the exclusive photos. credit Emma McIntyre
Larry Hagman's 'Dallas' Costars Recall His 'Silent Sundays' When He'd 'Whistle' to Communicate (Exclusive)
Cynthia Nixon Implies 'Sex and the City' Stars Were 'Walking Around on Eggshells' Because Kim Cattrall Was 'Unhappy'
Cynthia Nixon Implies 'SATC' Stars Were 'Walking Around on Eggshells' Because Kim Cattrall Was 'Unhappy'
Cobra Kai. (L to R) Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso, Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso in episode 508 of Cobra Kai.
'Cobra Kai' Stars Ready for 'the Biggest, the Badass-est, Most Amazing' Final Season: 'Not Over Yet
EMILY IN PARIS
'Emily in Paris': Lily Collins Teases 'Unexpected Twists' in Season 4 — Including a 'Roman Holiday'
Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso in episode 410 of Cobra Kai.
'Cobra Kai' Season 6: Everything to Know
Outer Banks. (L to R) Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Chase Stokes as John B, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ in episode 309 of Outer Banks
'Outer Banks' Gang Tease New Looks and New Adventures in Season 4 Teaser – Watch!
Courtesy of Netflix
'Bridgerton' First Look: See Penelope and Colin Exchange Loving Looks in Season 3
BOBBY EWING RETURNING ON DALLAS
Patrick Duffy's 'Dallas' Costars Were 'Pissed' About Bobby Ewing's Return from the Dead (Exclusive)
Alfonso Ribeiro Teases "Fantastic" Chemistry with New Dancing with the Stars Co-Host Julianne Hough
Alfonso Ribeiro Teases 'Fantastic' Chemistry with New 'Dancing with the Stars' Co-Host Julianne Hough
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe attend the Season 6 Premiere of STARZ "Outlander" at The Wolf Theater at the Television Academy on March 09, 2022
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe's Friendship Timeline
Salma Hayek Was 'Shocked' â and Delighted â to Expose Her 'Disgusting, Grotesque' Side in 'Black Mirror'
Salma Hayek Was 'Shocked' — and Delighted — to Expose Her 'Disgusting, Grotesque' Side in 'Black Mirror'
YELLOWSTONE, Wes Bentley, 'One Hundred Years Is Nothing', (Season 5, ep. 501, aired Nov. 13, 2022
Why Wes Bentley Will 'Celebrate' the End of 'Yellowstone'
Ariana Madix Cuddles with Love Daniel Wai in NYC as 'Vanderpump Rules' Readies for Season 11 https://www.instagram.com/p/CtX8v7qNJ_a/?hl=en
Ariana Madix Cuddles with Love Daniel Wai in NYC as 'Vanderpump Rules' Readies for Season 11