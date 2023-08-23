Dog Rescued After Being Stranded on Second Floor Balcony by 'Out of Town' Owner, Officials Say

Authorities said they found the dog unresponsive and in severe heat distress on the Houston balcony

By
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2023 04:44PM EDT
Dog rescued from balcony
Houston authorities rescue dog stranded on balcony. Photo:

Constable Alan Rosen's Harris County PCT 1

Authorities in Houston rescued a dog Monday from a second-story apartment balcony after witnesses observed the canine in severe heat distress.

According to a Facebook post from Harris County Constable Precinct 1, authorities learned about the dogs from concerned citizens — who said the pet was unresponsive after being left on the balcony in the Texas heat — on Monday and acted quickly to save the canine.

"The Houston SPCA, Harris County Constable Precinct 1, and the Ponderosa FD worked together to rescue a dog who was left on a second-story balcony and was in very grave condition. Officials said the pet's owner was out of town. The dog was unresponsive when rescue teams first arrived. The dog then took a quick breath, and rescue teams immediately got to work to swiftly get him off the balcony and provide medical care," a spokesperson for the Houston SPCA shared in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Dog rescued from balcony
Houston dog stranded on balcony before their rescue by the Houston SPCA, Ponderosa Fire Department and Harris County Constable Precinct 1.

Constable Alan Rosen's Harris County PCT 1

Footage of the rescue posted by Harris County Constable Precinct 1 on Facebook shows firefighters gently removing the dog, wrapped in a protective covering, from the balcony via ladders placed outside the apartment.

Chief animal cruelty investigator Jay Chase told KHOU that the dog was on the balcony for several hours without water before neighbors sought help. 

Dog rescued from balcony
Houston dog stranded on balcony after their rescue.

Constable Alan Rosen's Harris County PCT 1

Upon the rescue team's arrival on the balcony, the dog appeared dead, but Chase added: "As they investigated, the dog lifted its head and gasped, and they realized it was alive."

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 also shared pictures of the neglected dog before the animal's rescue. The photos show the dog lying flat surrounded by clutter, feces, and empty bowls


The dog, who is now strong enough to stand, is under the care of the Houston SPCA.

"The dog remains under veterinary care at the Houston SPCA’s Animal Hospital. There will be a hearing in 10 days where the Houston SPCA will ask a judge for full custody of the dog.  In Texas, animal cruelty is a felony, punishable up to a $10,000 fine and two years in prison," the Houston SPCA shared in its statement to PEOPLE.

