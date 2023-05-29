Need More Storage Space? This Clever Furniture Will Do the Trick — and It's All Up to 44% Off at Amazon

Finding places to store items throughout the house can be tricky — especially if you’ve run out of closet space. Sure, you could shuttle some of your stuff into a storage facility, or you could simply outfit your home with pieces of furniture that are designed with extra storage space.

We’re talking office desks with tons of shelving, lift-top coffee tables that reveal seemingly endless places to stick books, and bed frames that are outfitted with drawers fit to hold seasonal sweaters and extra linens. Luckily, you won’t have to stray too far to find the best of the best since Amazon is always teeming with furniture like this — and right now, you can score some great deals up to 44 percent off.

Keep reading to check out all the best furniture with storage at Amazon, with prices starting at just $54.

Best Furniture with Extra Storage

If you’re after storage for the living room, you’ve got plenty to sort through. Start by picking up this clever lift-top coffee table that offers a ton of storage space. The handy table top lifts up to reveal a hidden compartment, allowing you to tuck away video game controllers, coffee table books, and other knick knacks so they’re out of sight. You also shouldn’t miss out on this sectional sofa that boasts a hidden storage chaise; just pull up the handle and you’ll be greeted with a deep chamber to house anything from extra linens to bulky towels.

In the bedroom, transform your bed from just a place to sleep into a bonafide storage facility with the Allewie Upholstered Platform Bed Frame. The space-saving bed frame is constructed with four storage drawers at the base, each of which glides out for easy access. Store bed sheets, towels, sweaters, coats, and even books in these drawers. The bed frame has picked up over 4,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers enthusing they get “compliments galore” in reviews. One shopper wrote, “The drawers under the bed hold more than I expected, which was a nice surprise.”

Keep scrolling to check out even more furniture with clever and handy storage designs, then head over to Amazon because these deals aren’t guaranteed to last much longer.

