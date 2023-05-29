Need More Storage Space? This Clever Furniture Will Do the Trick — and It's All Up to 44% Off at Amazon

Including lift-top coffee tables, bed frames with drawers, and handy shelving units

By Amy Schulman
May 29, 2023

Furniture Roundup: Storage Supplies
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

Finding places to store items throughout the house can be tricky — especially if you’ve run out of closet space. Sure, you could shuttle some of your stuff into a storage facility, or you could simply outfit your home with pieces of furniture that are designed with extra storage space

We’re talking office desks with tons of shelving, lift-top coffee tables that reveal seemingly endless places to stick books, and bed frames that are outfitted with drawers fit to hold seasonal sweaters and extra linens. Luckily, you won’t have to stray too far to find the best of the best since Amazon is always teeming with furniture like this — and right now, you can score some great deals up to 44 percent off. 

Keep reading to check out all the best furniture with storage at Amazon, with prices starting at just $54. 

Best Furniture with Extra Storage

If you’re after storage for the living room, you’ve got plenty to sort through. Start by picking up this clever lift-top coffee table that offers a ton of storage space. The handy table top lifts up to reveal a hidden compartment, allowing you to tuck away video game controllers, coffee table books, and other knick knacks so they’re out of sight. You also shouldn’t miss out on this sectional sofa that boasts a hidden storage chaise; just pull up the handle and you’ll be greeted with a deep chamber to house anything from extra linens to bulky towels. 

WLIVE Wood Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Compartment

Amazon

Buy It! Wlive Wood Lift-Top Coffee Table, $99.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

In the bedroom, transform your bed from just a place to sleep into a bonafide storage facility with the Allewie Upholstered Platform Bed Frame. The space-saving bed frame is constructed with four storage drawers at the base, each of which glides out for easy access. Store bed sheets, towels, sweaters, coats, and even books in these drawers. The bed frame has picked up over 4,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers enthusing they get “compliments galore” in reviews. One shopper wrote, “The drawers under the bed hold more than I expected, which was a nice surprise.”

Allewie Upholstered Full Size Platform Bed Frame

Amazon

Buy It! Allewie Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $149.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99); amazon.com

Keep scrolling to check out even more furniture with clever and handy storage designs, then head over to Amazon because these deals aren’t guaranteed to last much longer. 

Amazon Basics Upholstered Storage Ottoman and Entryway Bench, 35.5"W x 16.5"D x 17"H, Light Gray

Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Basics Upholstered Storage Ottoman, $114.06 (orig. $167.74); amazon.com

PETKABOO 2 Tier Shoe Bench, Shoe Rack with Hidden Drawer and Side Holder Shoe Storage Bench

Amazon

Buy It! Peekaboo 2-Tier Shoe Bench, $95.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Walker Edison 4 Tier Shelf Living Room Storage Tall

Amazon

Buy It! Walker Edison 4-Tier Bookshelf, $94.42 (orig. $169); amazon.com

BELLEZE Modern Rolling Kitchen Island Utility Cart

Amazon

Buy It! Belleze Modern Rolling Kitchen Island, $169.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Lilola Home Lucca Dark Gray Linen Reversible Sleeper Sectional Sofa with Storage Chaise

Amazon

Buy It! Lilola Home Lucca Sectional Sofa with Storage Chaise, $469.09 (orig. $792); amazon.com

Christopher Knight Home Guernsey Bonded Leather Storage

Amazon

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Ottoman Bench, $172.37 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

Mr IRONSTONE Kitchen Stand Microwave Cart

Amazon

Buy It! Mr. Ironstone Kitchen Stand, $53.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Engriy Computer Desk with 4 Tier Shelves for Home Office

Amazon

Buy It! Engriy Computer Desk with 4-Tier Shelves, $89.59 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com  

