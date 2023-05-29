Lifestyle Home Need More Storage Space? This Clever Furniture Will Do the Trick — and It's All Up to 44% Off at Amazon Including lift-top coffee tables, bed frames with drawers, and handy shelving units By Amy Schulman Published on May 29, 2023 05:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Finding places to store items throughout the house can be tricky — especially if you’ve run out of closet space. Sure, you could shuttle some of your stuff into a storage facility, or you could simply outfit your home with pieces of furniture that are designed with extra storage space. We’re talking office desks with tons of shelving, lift-top coffee tables that reveal seemingly endless places to stick books, and bed frames that are outfitted with drawers fit to hold seasonal sweaters and extra linens. Luckily, you won’t have to stray too far to find the best of the best since Amazon is always teeming with furniture like this — and right now, you can score some great deals up to 44 percent off. Keep reading to check out all the best furniture with storage at Amazon, with prices starting at just $54. Best Furniture with Extra Storage Amazon Basics Upholstered Storage Ottoman, $114.06 (orig. $167.74) Peekaboo 2-Tier Shoe Bench, $95.99 (orig. $139.99) Walker Edison 4-Tier Bookshelf, $96.30 (orig. $169) Belleze Modern Rolling Kitchen Island, $169.99 (orig. $199.99) Lilola Home Lucca Sectional Sofa with Storage Chaise, $469.09 (orig. $792) Wlive Wood Lift-Top Coffee Table, $99.99 (orig. $129.99) Christopher Knight Home Ottoman Bench, $172.37 (orig. $249.99) Allewie Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $149.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99) Mr. Ironstone Kitchen Stand, $53.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Engriy Computer Desk with 4-Tier Shelves, $89.59 (orig. $129.99) The 12 Cutest Plus-Size Summer Dresses Under $50 at Amazon If you’re after storage for the living room, you’ve got plenty to sort through. Start by picking up this clever lift-top coffee table that offers a ton of storage space. The handy table top lifts up to reveal a hidden compartment, allowing you to tuck away video game controllers, coffee table books, and other knick knacks so they’re out of sight. You also shouldn’t miss out on this sectional sofa that boasts a hidden storage chaise; just pull up the handle and you’ll be greeted with a deep chamber to house anything from extra linens to bulky towels. Amazon Buy It! Wlive Wood Lift-Top Coffee Table, $99.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com In the bedroom, transform your bed from just a place to sleep into a bonafide storage facility with the Allewie Upholstered Platform Bed Frame. The space-saving bed frame is constructed with four storage drawers at the base, each of which glides out for easy access. Store bed sheets, towels, sweaters, coats, and even books in these drawers. The bed frame has picked up over 4,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers enthusing they get “compliments galore” in reviews. One shopper wrote, “The drawers under the bed hold more than I expected, which was a nice surprise.” Amazon Buy It! Allewie Upholstered Platform Bed Frame, $149.99 with coupon (orig. $219.99); amazon.com Keep scrolling to check out even more furniture with clever and handy storage designs, then head over to Amazon because these deals aren’t guaranteed to last much longer. Amazon Buy It! Amazon Basics Upholstered Storage Ottoman, $114.06 (orig. $167.74); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Peekaboo 2-Tier Shoe Bench, $95.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Walker Edison 4-Tier Bookshelf, $94.42 (orig. $169); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Belleze Modern Rolling Kitchen Island, $169.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lilola Home Lucca Sectional Sofa with Storage Chaise, $469.09 (orig. $792); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Ottoman Bench, $172.37 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Mr. Ironstone Kitchen Stand, $53.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Engriy Computer Desk with 4-Tier Shelves, $89.59 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping LIVE UPDATES: The Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Today 9 Stylish Dresses for Summer Inspired by Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton, and More Celebs — On Sale Starting at $25 Amazon's Memorial Day Deals on Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Are Impressive — Up to 50% Off