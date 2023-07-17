'Sticky Note Bandit' Wanted by the FBI for 3 Bank Robberies in Texas

The suspect — who disguised himself as a woman — has robbed three Houston banks using sticky notes to demand money, authorities said

Published on July 17, 2023
The FBI is on the hunt for a man who has been robbing banks in Texas by using sticky notes to demand money, authorities said. 

The suspect — who has robbed three Houston banks in 10 days — is being dubbed the “Sticky Note Bandit,” according to a press release by the bureau's FBI Violent Crime Task Force.

In the first robbery, which occurred at the Hancock Whitney Bank at around 1:30 p.m. local time on July 5, “the suspect entered the bank dressed as a female, approached a teller, and handed them a threatening note written on a sticky note which demanded cash,” the bureau said.

“The robber left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money,” the statement continued.

At a Wells Fargo Bank on July 11, the Violent Crime Task Force said the perpetrator "entered the bank dressed as a female, waited in line, then approached a teller and handed them a threatening note written on a sticky note which demanded cash.”

“The teller walked away from the counter and locked themselves in the back room for safety,” the bureau said. “The suspect remained in the bank lobby for a short time, then fled the scene on foot without any money.”

During a July 13 incident — which occurred at another Wells Fargo Bank — the suspect again disguised himself as a female and gave a teller a sticky note that asked for money. He left the bank on foot with "an undisclosed amount of money,” the bureau said.

The suspect, described in the statement as a "black male, approximately 5’8” tall with a thin to medium build," committed the last two robberies wearing a black wig, black sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a green women’s style sweater, black women’s ballet flats and carried a black purse.

In all three cases, the bureau stated that “no one was physically hurt” during the robberies.

In a statement on Facebook, the FBI said the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help to identify and locate the suspect.

The bureau said they’re offering up to $5,000 for information and individuals can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Tips may also be submitted to www.crime-stoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is also offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the robber.

