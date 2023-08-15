Stevie Nicks Says 'Daisy Jones & the Six' 'Made Me Feel Like a Ghost Watching My Own Story'

For Stevie Nicks, the story of Daisy Jones & the Six hit very close to home.

The “Edge of Seventeen” singer, 75, revealed that she has streamed the Prime Video series based on the book, which is loosely inspired by her own band, Fleetwood Mac, twice.

“Just finished watching [Daisy Jones & the Six] for the 2nd time,” Nicks wrote on Instagram on Tuesday alongside a photo of the series’ titular band performing on stage.

“In the beginning, it wasn't really my story, but [Riley Keough] seamlessly, soon became my story," the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman wrote.

“It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story," she continued. "It was very emotional for me.”

The “Landslide” singer added that she wishes her late bandmate and longtime friend, Christine McVie, was alive to watch Daisy Jones.

“I just wish Christine could have seen it,” she wrote, adding that "she would have loved it.”

Following McVie’s death in November, Nicks honored the legendary keyboardist with a handwritten note, which she signed: "See you on the other side, my love. Don't forget me."

Fleetwood Mac bandmates and friends Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie performing together in 2018. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Along with her stamp of approval, Nicks also put in a cryptic request for a second season of Daisy Jones, writing: “Hopefully it will continue…”

Keough, 34 — who recently received an Emmy nod for her performance as the titular, Nicks-inspired rocker — expressed her gratitude and shock with a series of emojis, commenting: "😍😍😍😱😱😱😱😱🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Actress Camila Morrone, who also received a nomination for her performance in the limited series, sent her love to the singer-songwriter, commenting several heart emojis.

Reese Witherspoon, whose company Hello Sunshine produced the series, commented, “Oh my stars , Stevie !! ✨This means the world to the whole [Daisy Jones & the Six] team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!”

Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel of the same name, Daisy Jones & the Six follows the epic rise and fall of a fictional 1970s rock band — and the forbidden romance between its lead singers.

Riley Keough as Nicks-inspired singer Daisy Jones in series 'Daisy Jones & the Six.'. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

The Fleetwood Mac-inspired band is comprised of lead singers Daisy Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), keyboardist Karen Sirko (Suki Waterhouse), guitarist Graham Dunne (Will Harrison), drummer Warren Rojas (Sebastian Chacon), and bassist Eddie Roundtree (Josh Whitehouse). Morrone plays Billy’s wife, Camila Dunne.

And while the 10-episode series, which premiered in March, is far from nonfiction, it would not exist without Nicks and her infamous on-again-off-again romance with Fleetwood Mac bandmate Lindsey Buckingham.

In a 2019 blog post, Jenkins Reid shared that lots of the inspiration for the novel came from Nicks and Buckingham’s post-breakup interactions on stage, particularly their 1997 performances of “Landslide” and epic breakup ballad “Silver Springs.”

Fleetwood Mac bandmates and exes Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham perform together in 2018. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Daisy Jones author wrote: “... when I decided I wanted to write a book about rock ‘n’ roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey watched Stevie sing ‘Landslide.’ How it looked so much like two people in love. And yet, we’ll never truly know what lived between them.

“I wanted to write a story about that, about how the lines between real life and performance can get blurred, about how singing about old wounds might keep them fresh."

When Keough prepared to step into Daisy Jones’ Nicks-inspired shoes, she told PEOPLE that she studied legendary musicians like Linda Ronstadt and Nicks — who has now lauded her performance — but ultimately brought the fictional rocker by herself.

"I did my own thing,” she said.

