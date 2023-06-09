Steven Tyler Strikes a Pose with Daughter Mia and Grandson Axton in Rare Photo: 'Family Love'

Steven Tyler is enjoying quality time with his family.

The Dream On singer, 75, was pictured with his arm around daughter Mia, 44, who sweetly posed with her arm around son Axton, 6, who stood in front of her. The snap, which Mia reposted on her Instagram Story, was originally shared by a family friend who added a sticker that said "family love" and Teyana Taylor's song "We Got Love."

Mia shares her son Axton with ex Dan Halen.

In 2018, the musician spoke at the Jane's Fund gala in Los Angeles and opened up about how much he loves being a grandfather. “First of all, I’m Papa Stevie,” said Tyler, referring to the moniker he’s known by to Mia’s son Axton Joseph and Liv Tyler’s kids Lula Rose, 6, Sailor Gene, 8, and Milo William, 18.

Courtney Evans/Instagram

“The really young ones, like Mia’s son Ax, don’t know me yet,” he said at the time. “When they get a little older and know me, see me on TV, I think things will change.”

“That’s so amazing when that happens,” he raved. “They start looking at me different because they saw the ‘Janie’s Got a Gun’ video, or ‘Dude (Looks Like a Lady),’ or some ‘Sweet Emotion.’”

While his children are all adults now and busy with their own careers and families, Tyler tries to get the whole family together for holidays. "Right now, I'm still really busy. Liv is in England — I went and saw her last year with the whole family. It's just a little hard," he told PEOPLE in January 2018. "We try to get together for Christmas and it's fun, it's beautiful. What we got is beautiful."

On Tyler's 70th birthday, his daughters all paid tribute to him on social media. "You're my favorite man to laugh with, to close our eyes, lean our heads back and shake em side to side when we eat something insanely delicious with, tell dirty jokes with, cry, hug, pet, be mad at, be happy with and most of all just love," Mia wrote on Instagram.

Liv described her rockstar dad as "a force to be reckoned with, a true inspiration and when you open your mouth to sing you light up the whole world," while Chelsea said, "I love you and thank god every day for you."