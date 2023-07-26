Steven Spielberg and Paul McCartney Go to the Movies Together for 'Oppenheimer' in the Hamptons

The longtime friends were spotted at a movie theater earlier this week to see the new Christopher Nolan drama

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle is an editorial assistant on the Movies team at PEOPLE. Tommy joined PEOPLE in 2022.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 12:29PM EDT
Steven Spielberg attends "Back To The Future: The Musical" gala performance; Sir Paul McCartney and Mary McCartney attend the UK Premiere of "The Beatles: Get Back"
Photo:

Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Steven Spielberg and Paul McCartney experienced one of the summer's hottest movies together.

On Monday, Spielberg, 76, and McCartney, 81, were spotted outside a movie theater in New York's summer vacation hotspot the Hamptons as they attended a showing of Christopher Nolan's new movie Oppenheimer.

Spielberg wore a white hat with a matching jacket, jeans, sneakers and a blue-and-white shirt to the theater, while McCartney wore a blue sweatshirt, dark pants and sunglasses.

The Beatles alum referenced knowing director Spielberg as far back as 1986, when he told Rolling Stone he sought out Spielberg's advice on the possibility of making a movie about the Beatles' career.

Back in December, Spielberg noted that one of McCartney’s famed Beatles song — “Michelle” from 1965’s Rubber Soul — helped grant him an opportunity to share a first kiss with a girlfriend in college. 

EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg and Paul McCartney seen attending the Oppenheimer movie in the Hamptons, New York

Eric Kowalsky/MEGA

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She would agree to let me take her out to dinner or to a jazz club or out to a movie but she would never ever ever let me kiss her," Spielberg recalled during an appearance on BBC Radio 4. He said the song began playing in the car "and I think we heard it for the first time together on the radio."

"The melody is just heart-achingly beautiful," Spielberg said of the McCartney-written tune. "I look over at her and she’s got tears in her eyes — just before the song was over she jumps over on my side of the car and starts kissing me.” 

“When I got to know Paul a number of years ago, when Paul and I met and became friends, that was one of the first stories I ever told him," he added. "I had a chance to tell Paul McCartney that story.” 

Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer" (2023).

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and features performances from Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. and a large ensemble cast.

The film follows Oppenheimer's life and participation in the United States' atomic weapons program during World War II and beyond. Its opening weekend box office success has been tied to its simultaneous release with the blockbuster Barbie movie. One study found that Oppenheimer made nearly $5 million of its ticket sales from moviegoers who originally planned to see Barbie but made a backup plan when the comedy was sold out.

Several stars shared that they would be in line to see Barbie and Oppenheimer, including Tom Cruise, whose latest Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is also in theaters now.

"This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history," Cruise wrote on Twitter in June, adding, "I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie."

Oppenheimer is in theaters now.

Related Articles
Cillian Murphy - J. Robert Oppenheimer
See the Stars in 'Oppenheimer' Compared to the Historical Figures They Play
Eagle-Eyed Historians Spot Mistake in 'Oppenheimer' Involving the American Flag
Eagle-Eyed Historians Spot Mistake in 'Oppenheimer' Involving the American Flag
'Oppenheimer' Made $5M in Ticket Sales Because of Sold-Out 'Barbie' Screenings, Study Finds
'Oppenheimer' Made $5M in Ticket Sales Because of Sold-Out 'Barbie' Screenings, Study Finds
Barbie Movie, The Dark Knight, Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale
'Barbie' Beats 'Dark Knight' to Become Biggest Monday Box Office for Warner Bros. with $26M: Report
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
'Oppenheimer' PEOPLE Review: Christopher Nolan's Epic About the Father of the Atom Bomb Is Stunning
Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy arrive for the photo call for Oppenheimer at Trafalgar Square in London
Emily Blunt Jokes About Being Distracted by Cillian Murphy’s ‘Ocean Eyes’ on 'Oppenheimer' Set (Exclusive)
Robert Downey Jr. at the London premiere of Oppenheimer on July 13.
Robert Downey Jr. Declares 'Oppenheimer' the 'Best Film I've Ever Been In'
Cillian Murphy Says Heâs â100%â Going To See Barbie and Thinks Itâs âGreatâ That Oppenheimer is Opening on Same Day
Cillian Murphy Says He's '100%' Going to See 'Barbie' in the Theater, amid 'Oppenheimer' Same-Day Opening
Margot Robbie in Barbie, Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
'Barbie' Breaks Box Office Record for Female Director with $155M; 'Oppenheimer' Smashes Expectations
Florence Pugh is Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
Why Christopher Nolan Was 'Nervous' and 'Careful' Directing His First-Ever Sex Scenes for 'Oppenheimer'
Florence Pugh is Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER
Florence Pugh’s Topless ‘Oppenheimer’ Scene Censored With CGI Dress Edit in Middle East and India
Barbenheimer! PEOPLE Staffers Recap Their 5-Hour 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Moviegoing Experiences
Barbenheimer! PEOPLE Staffers Recap Their 5-Hour 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Moviegoing Experiences
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer and Robert Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
Robert Downey Jr. Says Cillian Murphy Made Biggest Sacrifice of Any Actor He's Ever Seen for 'Oppenheimer' (Exclusive)
Christopher Nolan Says He Wonât Direct Another Superhero Movie After Dark Knight Trilogy
Christopher Nolan Says He Won’t Direct Another Superhero Movie After 'Dark Knight' Trilogy
Margot Robbie in Barbie, Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer
'Barbenheimer' Is a Hit! AMC Sells Over 20K Movie Tickets to 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' Double Features
Cillian Murphy Says He 'Knew' He Was Wrong for Batman Role After Auditioning: Not 'the Physical Specimen' to Play Him
Cillian Murphy 'Knew' He Was Wrong for Batman Role After Audition: I'm Not 'the Physical Specimen'