Steven Spielberg and Paul McCartney Go to the Movies Together for 'Oppenheimer' in the Hamptons

Steven Spielberg and Paul McCartney experienced one of the summer's hottest movies together.

On Monday, Spielberg, 76, and McCartney, 81, were spotted outside a movie theater in New York's summer vacation hotspot the Hamptons as they attended a showing of Christopher Nolan's new movie Oppenheimer.

Spielberg wore a white hat with a matching jacket, jeans, sneakers and a blue-and-white shirt to the theater, while McCartney wore a blue sweatshirt, dark pants and sunglasses.



The Beatles alum referenced knowing director Spielberg as far back as 1986, when he told Rolling Stone he sought out Spielberg's advice on the possibility of making a movie about the Beatles' career.

Back in December, Spielberg noted that one of McCartney’s famed Beatles song — “Michelle” from 1965’s Rubber Soul — helped grant him an opportunity to share a first kiss with a girlfriend in college.



"She would agree to let me take her out to dinner or to a jazz club or out to a movie but she would never ever ever let me kiss her," Spielberg recalled during an appearance on BBC Radio 4. He said the song began playing in the car "and I think we heard it for the first time together on the radio."

"The melody is just heart-achingly beautiful," Spielberg said of the McCartney-written tune. "I look over at her and she’s got tears in her eyes — just before the song was over she jumps over on my side of the car and starts kissing me.”



“When I got to know Paul a number of years ago, when Paul and I met and became friends, that was one of the first stories I ever told him," he added. "I had a chance to tell Paul McCartney that story.”



Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and features performances from Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. and a large ensemble cast.



The film follows Oppenheimer's life and participation in the United States' atomic weapons program during World War II and beyond. Its opening weekend box office success has been tied to its simultaneous release with the blockbuster Barbie movie. One study found that Oppenheimer made nearly $5 million of its ticket sales from moviegoers who originally planned to see Barbie but made a backup plan when the comedy was sold out.

Several stars shared that they would be in line to see Barbie and Oppenheimer, including Tom Cruise, whose latest Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One is also in theaters now.

"This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indy and one of the most iconic characters in history," Cruise wrote on Twitter in June, adding, "I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Oppenheimer and Barbie."



Oppenheimer is in theaters now.

