House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Diagnosed with 'Very Treatable’ Blood Cancer

The high-ranking House Republican — who narrowly survived a shooting at a Congressional Baseball Game practice in 2017 — said he plans to continue working throughout his treatment

Published on August 29, 2023 01:30PM EDT
U.S. House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) listens during a press conference following a House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he is a target in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol
Steve Scalise. Photo:

Anna Moneymaker/Getty

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise announced Tuesday that he has been "diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer," and plans to keep working while he is treated.

"After a few days of not feeling like myself this past week, I had some blood work done," Scalise, 57, posted on X Tuesday. "The results uncovered some irregularities and after undergoing additional tests, I was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a very treatable blood cancer."

He continued: "I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months. I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District."

"I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable," Scalise, a New Orleans representative, added. "I am thankful for my excellent medical team, and with the help of God, support of my family, friends, colleagues, and constituents, I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges."

In 2017, Scalise spent several months in recovery after he was shot and nearly killed while practicing for a charity GOP baseball game. He now plays an integral role in scheduling on the House floor and keeping the conference on the same page while facing a narrow majority.

