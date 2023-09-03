Steve Harwell Is in Hospice with Only a 'Short Time Left,' Smash Mouth Manager Says

Smash Mouth’s Steve Harwell is in hospice care with only “a short time” left to live, a rep for Smash Mouth confirms.

“Steve is resting at home being cared for by his fiancé and hospice care,” the band’s manager Robert Hayes said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Even though Steve has not been with Smash Mouth for 2 years now, and the band continues to tour with new vocalist Zach Goode his legacy will live on through the music,” the statement continued.

“With Steve, Smash Mouth has sold over 10 Million albums worldwide-wide and topped the charts with two #1 hit singles, five Top 40 singles, three Hot 100 singles, four Billboard 200 albums and a Grammy nomination not to mention the hundreds of film and television placements and of course those musical features in Shrek!”

“Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. Steve loved the fans and loved to perform,” added Hayes.

The statement concluded, “Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time. My only additional comment is that we would hope that people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.

TMZ was the first to report the news on Sunday that the former lead singer, 56, is in the final stage of liver failure after previously undergoing treatment for alcohol abuse at a hospital. According to the outlet, Harwell’s manager said the artist has “only a week or so to live.”

The Smash Mouth frontman has suffered from health complications over the last decade. Following his 2013 cardiomyopathy and Wernicke's Encephalopathy diagnoses, Harwell revealed in a statement to PEOPLE in 2021 that he would be retiring from the band due to his mental and physical health.

"Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a Rockstar performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream," Harwell said at the time. "To my bandmates, it's been an honor performing with you all these years and I can't think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with."

"To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you, all of this was possible because of you," he continued. "I've tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues, and to play in front of you one last time, but I just wasn't able to."

His announcement came a day after he was recorded in a TikTok video dozing off, flipping off the audience and yelling profanity at a show in New York.

"Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last eight years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation," Harwell's rep told PEOPLE at the time. "As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health."

"Despite Steve's best efforts to work through these ailments, he is heartbroken to share that it has become impossible for him to continue doing what he loves most, performing in front of the band's millions of fans around the world," his rep added.

A source close to Harwell also explained to PEOPLE that the musician had "suffered profusely" with addiction over the years, which have led to some of his medical and mental health issues.

Smash Mouth is best known for hits "All Star" and "I'm a Believer” featured on the soundtracks of the Shrek franchise. The group also released songs "Walkin' on the Sun," "Can't Get Enough of You Baby" and "Why Can't We Be Friends."

