Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary: ‘Still Going Strong’

“Anniversary time with the Love of My Life," Marjorie wrote alongside a new video of her and her TV host husband in Lake Como, Italy

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
Published on July 2, 2023 04:18PM EDT
Marjorie Elaine Harvey and Steve Harvey
Marjorie and Steve Harvey, who just celebrated 16 years of marriage, pose on the red carpet. Photo:

Variety/Penske Media via Getty 

Steve and Marjorie Harvey are celebrating 16 years of marriage!

The Family Feud host, 66, and his wife, 58, both shared some behind-the-scenes footage of their wedding anniversary photo shoot on their Instagram pages.

The Harveys paid a visit to Lake Como, Italy, to celebrate their relationship milestone, according to stylist Elly Karamoh, who curated their anniversary outfits.

Marjorie shared clips of her and her game show host husband walking down stairs, exchanging loving glances and posing together by the lake — as well as sharing several kisses.

“Anniversary time with the Love of My Life ❤️🙏🏾,” she wrote alongside the sweet video, which she set to Coco Jones’ romantic ballad “ICU.”

Steve posted the same video, which he captioned, “Still going strong 🔥🩷🔥🩷🔥🩷.”

“Baby ❤️🔥," the TV personality continued on his Instagram Story, where he shared the touching tribute to his wife once more.

Celebrities including actress Wendy Raquel Robinson and comedian Deon Cole flooded the comment sections on the Harveys' anniversary posts. Robinson complimented the couple, writing "Yeassssss🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," while Cole joked, "Maaan, this is everything to me! If I could just be faithful …"

Known for bringing his fashion A game, Harvey looked dapper in a custom gold tweed blazer by Dolce & Gabbana layered over a flowy white set by Loewe, stylist Karamoh shared in an Instagram post.

Marjorie’s silky anniversary look — a backless YSL gown with a thigh-high leg slit and matching fur-trimmed cape — complemented her husband's ensemble. She paired the look with glitzy earrings and an intricate updo.

The couple first crossed paths at a comedy club in 1990 and dated briefly before fizzling out. Years later, they reconnected and said “I do” in 2007.

After tying the knot, the pair blended their respective families, which now includes their seven children — Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori — and seven grandchildren.

