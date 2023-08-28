Steve Harvey Says His 'Marriage Is Fine' as Marjorie Harvey Calls Cheating Rumors 'Foolishness and Lies'

Speculation flared up last week that Marjorie Harvey had an affair during her 16-year marriage to the 'Family Feud' host, but both parties have denied the rumors

By
Published on August 28, 2023 12:47PM EDT
Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey arrive at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26,
Photo:

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Steve Harvey has refuted speculation about troubles in his relationship with wife Marjorie

While appearing at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday, the Family Feud host, 66, addressed rumors that his wife of 16 years had cheated on him. In a TikTok shared by an attendee, Steve began his set saying, “Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marriage is fine.”

He waited for cheers to subside, then added, “I don’t know what y’all are doin’, but find something else to do cause we fine, Lord have mercy.”

Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey arrive at the WACO Theater Center's 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala at The Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport on June 1, 2019

Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Later that night, Marjorie also commented on the rumors via Instagram. The 58-year-old uploaded an article title that read, “How to handle being lied about,” which included a Bible verse about “hurled insults.” It was the caption where Marjorie addressed her relationship with Steve.

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” she wrote. “However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you 🙏🏾😍”

The allegations surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) last week. The apparent lie evolved into memes as the general public picked up the rumor for comedic purposes. 

Steve and Marjorie tied the knot in 2007. After tying the knot, the pair blended their respective families, which now includes their seven children — Brandi, Karli, Broderick, Wynton, Morgan, Jason and Lori — and seven grandchildren.

In 2012, Steve told PEOPLE that "Marjorie changed the way I existed. I'd never been in a healthy adult relationship. I'd never been loyal, I'd never been fully respected."

She responded, "We're best friends. It's the first time either of us has had someone we can talk to about everything."

